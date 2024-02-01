Copyright © HT Media Limited
Flex-fuel powered Honda CB300F showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 01 Feb 2024, 14:16 PM
  • .Honda has showcased the flex-fuel powered version of the CB300F at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
There are no changes to the flex-fuel version of the CB300F.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has showcased their first flex-fuel powered two-wheeler for the Indian market at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The Japanese manufacturer has modified a CB300F that can run on flex-fuel. The brand has not made any changes cosmetic changes to the motorcycle. As of now, it is not clear when Honda plans to launch flex-fuel motorcycles in the Indian market.

The flex-fuel version of the CB300F is powered by the same 293.52 cc single-cylinder engine but now supports ethanol-blended fuel. The current version of the engine that is on sale puts out 24.13 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 25.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm. However, while running on flex-fuel the power and torque figures could be different. Having said that, the gearbox on duty will stay the same so it will be a 6-speed unit with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Being a flex-fuel powered vehicle means that the engine can run on petrol with up to 85 per cent ethanol. This is not the first time that Honda is making a flex-fuel motorcycle. In fact, they have sold over over 7 million flex-fuel powered motorcycles in Brazil.

The motorcycle looks identical to the version that is currently being sold in the Indian market. It continues to come with LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster. Suspension duties are performed by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Also Read : Honda NX500 ADV launched: 5 things to know.

Apart from this, Honda also showcased its battery swapping station that is powered by Honda Power Pack Energy India. It is called Honda e: Swap and has already established stations and is operational in Bengaluru (Karnataka). The company aims to extend its presence across other tier-1 locations in India in the coming fiscal year.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2024, 14:16 PM IST
TAGS: Indian Bharat Mobility Global Expo Honda CB300F Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India
