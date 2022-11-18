Five 250 cc motorcycles that you can buy under ₹2 lakh

The 250 cc segment has become quite popular in the Indian market. This is because such motorcycles are quite versatile machines. One can commute on them as well as have some fun when he or she is in the mood to do so. Some of these 250 cc motorcycles are quite affordable as well. Here are five 250 cc motorcycles priced under ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Dominar 250

The Dominar 250 sits below the Dominar 400 in the line-up. It comes with the same 250 cc engine as the Duke 250 but has been revised significantly. It produces 27 hp and 23 Nm. The motorcycle might be one of the most powerful 250 cc motorcycles but it is also the heaviest, weighing 180 kgs. Bajaj Dominar 250 is priced at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250

Last year, Bajaj launched the new generation of Pulsar. The first one to launch was the Pulsar N250 and F250. Both motorcycles are powered by a new 250 cc air-oil cooled unit that produces 24.5 Ps and 21.5 Nm. The engine is tuned to produce most of its torque in the low rev range and has a punchy top-end too. The Pulsar N250 starts at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Pulsar F250 starts at ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha FZ 25

Yamaha FZ 25 is one of the most aggressive-looking motorcycles in the 250 segment. But if one looks closely, he or she would be able to figure out that it is still based on the FZ 25 that was introduced back in 2017. It gets a 250 cc, air-cooled engine that produces 20.8 Ps of max power and 20.1 Nm of peak torque. Yamaha FZ 25 is priced at ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Gixxer 250

The Gixxer 250 is more expensive than other 250 cc motorcycles as it is priced at ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom). But then it does offer a great riding experience and a good engine which produces 26.5 hp of max power and 22.2 Nm of peak torque.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

The Gixxer SF is the fully-faired version of the Gixxer. But the manufacturer has made changes to the headlamp as well so that the Gixxer SF looks more sporty. It gets the same engine as the Gixxer 250. The motorcycle is priced at ₹1.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

