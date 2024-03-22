First Bajaj CNG motorcycle to be launched in June: Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto is developing the world’s first CNG motorcycle and the company recently fast-tracked the launch of the upcoming offering from 2025 to this year itself. Now, in a recent media interaction, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director - Bajaj Auto , has confirmed that the first Bajaj CNG motorcycle will be launched in June this year.

PTI reports that Rajiv Bajaj confirmed the development while speaking about the Bajaj Group’s commitment of ₹5,000 crore towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) over the next five years. The launch timeline is in line with Bajaj’s previous statement confirming the bike’s development and expediting the launch to the next quarter.

The lower running cost of the Bajaj CNG bike will be its USP, while prices are likely to be at a small premium over the petrol versions

The CNG motorcycle is arguably Bajaj Auto’s most ambitious project yet in recent years. The company has the knowledge and know-how to build CNG three-wheelers but replicating the technology on a motorcycle will be a first anywhere in the world. Bajaj had previously highlighted the salient features of the upcoming CNG motorcycle including reduced tailpipe emissions, a 50-65 per cent cost reduction and a reported 50 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions. The upcoming CNG bike could be called the Bajaj Bruzer.

Recent spy shots also revealed a front disc brake and commuter stance of the motorcycle hinting at a 110-125 cc offering. The operating cost will be a huge factor with the CNG bike targeting mileage-conscious consumers. The motorcycle will have a second storage cylinder for CNG and the technology to run on both petrol and CNG. Bajaj is expected to introduce a new sub-brand for its CNG range, which will spawn more products in the future. The CNG offering is likely to be priced higher than the petrol variants due to the extensive changes and higher manufacturing costs.

Apart from the new CNG motorcycle, Rajiv Bajaj also spoke about the Pulsar brand hitting the two million sales mark soon. The Pulsar was launched in 2001 and was a game-changer for the company. The manufacturer is expected to bring its biggest Pulsar yet this year, which is rumoured to be a 400 cc single-cylinder offering.

