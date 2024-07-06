Explained: How the CNG powertrain works on the Bajaj Freedom 125

Bajaj Auto finally launched the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle this week. The Bajaj Freedom 125 is not only a brand-new commuter from the two-wheeler giant but also its the most innovative yet arriving with bi-fuel capability. While we’ve seen CNG kits on two-wheelers previously, this is the first time a factory-fitted option is available from an OEM. The Freedom 125 has been designed to run on CNG and petrol from the ground up. So how exactly does it work? Let us break it down for you.

The tightly packaged CNG cylinder and petrol fuel tank power the 125 cc motor. The engine runs on two maps designed for either fuel option

Bajaj Freedom: CNG + Petrol Engine

Bajaj has incorporated the flexibility of running the engine on both fuel options, much like CNG-powered cars. The 125 cc single-cylinder engine develops 9.5 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque in both modes and gets two engine maps for either fuel option. A common flap provides access to the refuelling ports for the CNG cylinder and petrol tank, where the fuel tank is conventionally placed. A switch on the left handlebar cube allows you to switch between either fuel option.

The Freedom can start directly on the CNG mode and can run entirely on CNG for extended periods. The company does say to run it on petrol as well from time to time to ensure better life of the engine.

The 2 kg CNG cylinder is placed under the seat cocooned by the trellis frame, while a 2-litre fuel tank is placed on the right side. Both fuels offer a combined output of 330 km (claimed)

Bajaj Freedom: CNG Cylinder + Petrol Tank

Unlike conventional commuters, the Bajaj Freedom uses different packaging methods to accommodate a CNG cylinder in addition to a petrol tank. What you get is a 2 kg CNG cylinder that weighs about 15 kg, alongside a 2-litre petrol fuel tank on the side. The CNG range is notably higher and Bajaj says you can primarily run the bike in the CNG mode to maximise returns while using the petrol fuel tank as a backup.

The 2024 Bajaj Freedom promises a running cost of ₹ 1 per km

Bajaj Freedom: Running Costs

Bajaj claims a fuel efficiency of 330 km combined from either fuel option. The Freedom has a fuel efficiency of 102 km per kg on CNG while returning 65 kmpl (claimed) on petrol. That’s about 204 km from CNG and 130 km from petrol. The brand says the cost of running on the 125 cc commuter will be as low as ₹1 per km. These figures are under optimal riding conditions.

We are riding the Bajaj Freedom and will roll out a detailed review on July 14, 2024. Make sure to reach out to us on social media handles to drop in questions and we will answer the same in our comprehensive review.

