Exclusive: Harley-Davidson Fat Bob temporarily discontinued in India

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob will not be receiving the required BS 6 update anytime soon like the rest of the line-up. The model has been temporarily taken down from the company's official webpage which includes the updated models.

On the other hand, the company has already disclosed pricing of the majority of its BS 6 updated bikes.

While the bike maker is tight-lipped about the arrival time of the 2020 Fat Bob BS 6, we expect it will be unveiled anytime around mid-2020.

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson Bronx India launch officially confirmed for 2020, details inside)

The Fat Bob is one of the most famous bikes in the Harley-Davidson's portfolio. In the previous BS 4 avatar it sourced power from a 1,745 cc Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant with Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) technology. The engine was known to churn out 145 Nm of peak torque at 3,250 Nm. The engine came mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

It featured a 4-inch analog tachometer with digital speedometer, gear, odometer, fuel level, clock, trip and range indication.

While the BS 4 model extended in the range of ₹1,469,000* for Vivid black paint scheme to ₹1,523,000* for Two-tone custom colour. The updated MY 2020 Fat Bob BS 6 will stretch beyond this range and will be priced slightly higher.

In other updates, Harley-Davidson India has started retailing its entry-level Street 750 and Street Rod bikes from the CSD departmental stores for defence personnel. While the Street 750 is sold at an ex-showroom price of ₹5,34,000, and the Street Rod is priced at ₹655,500, their respective CSD prices have been kept lower at ₹4,60,332, and ₹5,65,606.

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson's first adventure bike to roll-out in India this year)

Harley-Davidson Inc. on Thursday pulled-out its financial forecasts as the COVID-19 outbreak hurts its supply chain. The company warned further disruptions could damage its ability to supply and retail motorcycles. The company also said that it is going to shut majority of the production at its facilities in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, starting March 18 through March 29, 2020.











