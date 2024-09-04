Ethanol-powered Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel showcased in India

Bajaj Auto has revealed the new ethanol-powered Pulsar NS160 flex-fuel motorcycle at the India Bio-Energy & Tech (IBET) Expo 2024. The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 flex-fuel was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January this year and has made a second showcase at the event. Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director - Bajaj Auto, previously confirmed that the company was planning to launch its first flex-fuel bike at the end of the current financial year (FY2025).

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 with Flex-Fuel Engine

Bajaj has not revealed any specifications of the Pulsar NS160 flex-fuel. However, the bike maker said that the bike runs on a mix of ethanol and gasoline, providing customers with flexibility in fuel options “while reducing environmental impact." Flex-fuel engines help lower carbon emissions and provide more sustainable transportation solutions along with reducing fuel costs.

The ethanol-powered Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel has been showcased alongside the Freedom 125, the world's first CNG bike

Bajaj said its participation in the “IBET Expo underscores its commitment to create environmentally conscious mobility solutions. With a growing global focus on reducing industrial emissions and environmental impact, Bajaj Auto is aligning its product innovations towards greener, sustainable transportation."

Reduced Fuel Costs With Higher Ethanol Mixture

Flex fuel powertrains also reduce the country’s import requirements for crude oil, further reducing the burden on the state exchequer. Flex-fuel engines are popular in Latin American countries for four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 flex-fuel has been showcased alongside the new Bajaj Freedom 125, the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle. Both models are a part of the brand’s clean mobility solutions initiative. The two- and three-wheeler maker is already retailing the Chetak electric scooter and Freedom 125 CNG under the same initiative.

The Bajaj Freedom runs on CNG and petrol promising a range of over 200 km in CNG alone, and an additional 130 km on petrol. The manufacturer claims operational cost savings of up to 50 per cent with the CNG bike. During our test ride with the Bajaj Freedom 125, the motorcycle delivered a fuel efficiency of about 170 km on CNG alone.

