Electric vs Petrol: Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke specs comparison

Ultraviolette has finally launched the F77 electric motorcycle in the Indian market. The manufacturer says that it is the first electric performance motorcycle in India. Another brand that introduced India to performance motorcycles is KTM, when they first launched their motorcycles in the country, there was nothing that offered such kind of performance at such a price. Where the Ultraviolette F77 is an electric motorcycle, an ICE counterpart to it would be the KTM 390 Duke considering the performance and the price. So, here is a comparison between the base variant of Ultraviolette F77 and KTM 390 Duke.

Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke: Looks

Both motorcycles have a naked design. There is a flat LED headlamp in the front but the design of it is different on both motorcycles. The 390 Duke looks sharp with its tank shrouds and there is an exposed trellis frame finished in black and orange.

Ultraviolette F77 does look mean because of the design. It has got flat body panels that cover all of the side profiles. The fuel tank looks muscular and the rear-end looks quite sharp.

Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke: Specs

In terms of power output, the F77 produces 36.2 hp of max power and 85 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the F77 is 140 kmph. When compared, the Duke 390's engine produces 43.5 hp of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque. So, the 390 has an advantage in power output but the F77 is significantly ahead in torque.

Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke: Hardware

Both motorcycles get 41 mm USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. However, Ultraviolette offers adjustability which the KTM does not. Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, on both motorcycles.

Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke: Price

The F77 is priced at ₹3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the KTM 390 Dukecosts ₹2.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Yes, the 390 Duke costs significantly less than the base variant of the Ultraviolette F77 but being an electric motorcycle means that the cost of maintenance and running is significantly lower than a petrol-powered motorcycle.

