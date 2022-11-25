HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Electric Vs Petrol: Ultraviolette F77 Vs Ktm 390 Duke Specs Comparison

Electric vs Petrol: Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke specs comparison

Ultraviolette has finally launched the F77 electric motorcycle in the Indian market. The manufacturer says that it is the first electric performance motorcycle in India. Another brand that introduced India to performance motorcycles is KTM, when they first launched their motorcycles in the country, there was nothing that offered such kind of performance at such a price. Where the Ultraviolette F77 is an electric motorcycle, an ICE counterpart to it would be the KTM 390 Duke considering the performance and the price. So, here is a comparison between the base variant of Ultraviolette F77 and KTM 390 Duke. 

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Nov 2022, 18:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Duke 390 and Ultraviolette F77 have an aggressive design and similar hardware as well.
The Duke 390 and Ultraviolette F77 have an aggressive design and similar hardware as well.
The Duke 390 and Ultraviolette F77 have an aggressive design and similar hardware as well.
The Duke 390 and Ultraviolette F77 have an aggressive design and similar hardware as well.

Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke: Looks

Both motorcycles have a naked design. There is a flat LED headlamp in the front but the design of it is different on both motorcycles. The 390 Duke looks sharp with its tank shrouds and there is an exposed trellis frame finished in black and orange. 

Ultraviolette F77 does look mean because of the design. It has got flat body panels that cover all of the side profiles. The fuel tank looks muscular and the rear-end looks quite sharp. 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
₹3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Duke
373.2 cc
₹2.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ktm 490 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Duke
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 490 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Adventure
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 790 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 790 Duke
₹8.64 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm Rc 125 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 125
124.7 cc
₹1.59 - 1.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke: Specs

In terms of power output, the F77 produces 36.2 hp of max power and 85 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the F77 is 140 kmph. When compared, the Duke 390's engine produces 43.5 hp of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque. So, the 390 has an advantage in power output but the F77 is significantly ahead in torque.

Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke: Hardware

Both motorcycles get 41 mm USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. However, Ultraviolette offers adjustability which the KTM does not. Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, on both motorcycles.

Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke: Price

The F77 is priced at 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the KTM 390 Dukecosts 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Yes, the 390 Duke costs significantly less than the base variant of the Ultraviolette F77 but being an electric motorcycle means that the cost of maintenance and running is significantly lower than a petrol-powered motorcycle.

First Published Date: 25 Nov 2022, 18:46 PM IST
TAGS: KTM Duke 390 electric vehicles Ultraviolette F77
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city