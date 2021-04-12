Electric scooters you can ride without licence and registration

Electric scooters you can ride without licence and registration3 min read . 01:42 PM IST
- The electric scooters powered by 250 watt motor and running at a top speed of 25 kmph can be rode without driving licence, PUC, registration.
Electric scooters in India are slowly but steadily witnessing growth in sales momentum. Apart from the various startups that are playing key role in the development of electric mobility in India, the established large two-wheeler manufacturers known for ICE powered motorcycles and scooters such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company too have brought their respective electric scooters like Bajaj Chetak Electric and TVS iQube.
While the two-wheelers across electric and ICE domains require a driving licence to take out on road, there are exceptions as well. Some of the electric scooters can be purchases rode without a driving licence, vehicle registration and insurance as well.
There are two -types of electric two-wheelers. High-powered ones and low powered ones. The low powered electric scooters and motorcycles that are equipped with a 250 watt motor and capable of running at a top speed of not more than 25 kmph, can be rode without a driving licence, vehicle registration and insurance as well.
Here is a list of the electric scooters that you can ride without a licence, registration, PUC or insurance.
Hero Electric Optima E5
Hero Electric is one of the largest electric two-wheeler major that has been dealing in the electric scooter segment. The Optima E5 from this company under the Hero Group umbrella is powered by a 250 Watt hub-mounted DC electric motor mated to a 48V/28Ah lithium-ion battery.
The Hero Electric Optima E5 can run at a top speed of 25 kmph. The e-scooter can run up to 65 km on a single charge. The scooter is lightweight and weighs just 68 kg. The Hero Electric Optima E5 comes with a conventional design and it is available with options of a lithium-ion battery or a lead-acid battery pack.
Okinawa Lite
Okinawa Lite is another electric scooter available in India with a funky design and features like all-LED headlamp, an all-digital instrument cluster, LED taillamp and LED indicators. The scooter is powered by 250 watt BLDC electric motor paired with a 1.25 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that ensures a 60 km range on a single charge.
The Okinawa Lite takes up to 4-5 hours to get fully charged and it can run at a top speed of 25 kmph. The scooter gets E-ABS regenerative braking, front disc brake and rear drum brake.
Okinawa R30
Another electric scooter from the Okinawa that can be rode without a licence, PUC, registration and insurance is the R30 that comes with a conventional design. It gets a 250 watt electric motor paired with a 1.25 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
The Okinawa R30 is capable of running at a top speed of 30 kmph and it can go up to 60 km on a fully charged battery. It gets E-ABS with regenerative braking just like the Okinawa Lite, 10-inch tubeless tyres and digital instrument console.
Ampere Reo Elite
The Ampere REO Elite is a conventional looking electric scooter with an apron mounted headlamp that looks like the Honda Dio. It gets premium looking LED headlamp and taillight, digital instrument console, front apron pocket and USB charging port.
The Ampere Reo Elite gets a 250-watt BLDC hub motor powering the EV and it can run at a top speed of 25 kmph. The e-scooter is available in both lead-acid and lithium-ion battery configurations. The lithium-ion battery pack equipped variant is capable of running 60 km on a single charge.
Hero Electric Flash E2
The Hero Electric Flash E2 comes as one of the most affordable lithium-ion battery-powered electric scooters in India that can be rode without a licence, PUC, registration and insurance. The e-scooter appears like a conventional petrol-powered model, but features an electric powertrain including a hub-mounted 250-watt electric motor clubbed with a 48-volt 28Ah lithium-ion battery.
The Hero Electric Flash E2 can run at a top speed of 25 kmph and weighs just 69 kilograms. The e-scooter can run up to 65 kilometres on a single charge and the battery takes around 4-5 hours to fully charge. The scooter has 165 mm ground clearance and it runs on 10-inch tubeless tyres.
Lohia Oma Star Li
Lohia Oma Star Li is an affordable electric scooter that comes with a conventional design and powered by a 250 watt hub motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. The e-scooter offers a range of 60 km on a single charge. It runs on 16-inch alloy wheels.
