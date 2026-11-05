EICMA 2026: Ducati showcases 2027 motorcycle range, previews new Desmo250 EDS

Ducati has brought several new motorcycles and updates to EICMA 2026, offering a preview of its 2027 line-up. The Diavel V4 and DesertX Rally are among the key introductions, while the display also includes new Panigale variants, updated models and the first public appearance of the Desmo250 EDS enduro motorcycle.

New models and special editions

The Diavel V4 receives revised electronics, while the V4 S gets Ohlins semi-active suspension. Both models are now part of Ducati's Factory Made programme, which allows buyers to personalise their motorcycles with factory-fitted components, packages and exclusive paint schemes.

The DesertX Rally has been developed around Ducati's new V2 engine, with a focus on rally raid riding and competition. The show also marks the first opportunity for visitors to see the Monster Dark, Multistrada V4 Grand Tour, Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak and Panigale V4 MY27 in person.

Ducati has additionally displayed three numbered special editions: the Panigale V4 SP, Streetfighter V4 SP and Panigale V2 SP. The latter is intended to serve as the homologation model for the motorcycle that will enter the Supersport World Championship next year.

Ducati exhibiting at EICMA 2026.

Enduro preview and updated range

The Desmo250 EDS is another highlight, marking Ducati's next step in its modern enduro programme. The motorcycle is scheduled to reach European dealerships in summer 2027. The 2027 range also brings new colour options for the XDiavel, Multistrada V2 and Scrambler Full Throttle, alongside the Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE and Hypermotard V2 RVE.

Ducati's stand also features its cycling range, comprising the Monoscocca road bike, GraviaX gravel bike and DM-160 R and DM-170 RR e-Enduro models.

Racing achievements and centenary celebrations

The display highlights Ducati's racing success, including its 18th Riders' World Title with Nicolò Bulega and its 22nd Manufacturers' Title and Teams' Title in the Superbike World Championship. Its motorcycles also secured riders' championships across several national and regional series.

The manufacturer's 100-year history is being marked through an exhibition at EICMA's South Entrance, featuring 100 significant moments, historic racing motorcycles and limited-production models. These include the Superleggera V4 Centenario Tricolore and machines associated with riders such as Casey Stoner, Carl Fogarty and Troy Bayliss.

Ducati is exhibiting at Hall 5, Stand O82, with meet-and-greet sessions involving its racing riders and a Champions Charity Race featuring Desmo450 MX motorcycles scheduled in the MotoLive area.

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