EICMA 2024: Xtunt 2.5R Concept-based Hero Xtreme 250R streetfighter revealed

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the new Xtreme 250R, its latest and biggest streetfighter motorcycle yet. The new Hero Xtreme 250R has been revealed at EICMA 2024 alongside the new-gen XPulse 210, Karizma XMR 250, Vida Z and many more offerings from the brand. It traces its origins to EICMA and was originally revealed as the Hero Xtunt 2.5R concept at the same motorcycle show last year.