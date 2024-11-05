Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Eicma 2024: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled, Bookings Open From …

EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Classic 650 unveiled, bookings open from …

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 05 Nov 2024, 14:20 PM
Follow us on:
  • Royal Enfield Classic 650 will share its engine with other 650 cc motorcycles that are currently on sale.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be offered in Teal, Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome,

Royal Enfield has officially taken the wraps off their Classic 650. Bookings across the UK and Europe begin today, with deliveries slated for January 2025. Bookings and test rides in India are to commence starting January 2025. As the name suggests, the Classic 650 is the more powerful version of the Classic 350 which is the best-selling 350 cc motorcycle in India. In the UK, the prices start at £6499 and go up to £6799 and as of now, the prices for India are not yet announced.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 14:18 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 650
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS