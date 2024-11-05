EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Classic 650 unveiled, bookings open from …

Royal Enfield has officially taken the wraps off their Classic 650. Bookings across the UK and Europe begin today, with deliveries slated for January 2025. Bookings and test rides in India are to commence starting January 2025. As the name suggests, the Classic 650 is the more powerful version of the Classic 350 which is the best-selling 350 cc motorcycle in India. In the UK, the prices start at £6499 and go up to £6799 and as of now, the prices for India are not yet announced.