EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Classic 650 unveiled, bookings open from …

Royal Enfield has officially taken the wraps off their Classic 650 . Bookings across the UK and Europe begin today, with deliveries slated for January 2025. Bookings and test rides in India are to commence starting January 2025. As the name suggests, the Classic 650 is the more powerful version of the Classic 350 which is the best-selling 350 cc motorcycle in India. In the UK, the prices start at £6499 and go up to £6799 and as of now, the prices for India are not yet announced.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Design

Royal Enfield Classic 650 stays true to its retro design with a teardrop fuel tank, spoked rims and a neutral riding triangle. All the lighting elements are circular while the main headlamp is an LED unit. The motorcycle would be offered with a single seat along with an option of a pillion seat.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Specs

The engine on duty is the same sweet 647 cc, air-oil cooled unit that uses a 270-degree firing order. It puts out 46.39 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip-and-assist clutch.

The engine is known for its torquey power delivery and rumble. The gearbox is also quite smooth but the clutch is on the heavier side. We will have to ride the motorcycle to see whether Royal Enfield has made any changes to the engine and gearbox or not.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 shares its underpinnings with Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Features

In terms of features, the Classic 650 comes with the same instrument cluster that is doing duty on the Classic 350. It gets an analogue speedometer with telltale lights and a small digital readout that shows the odometer, trip metre, fuel level indicator, service reminder, gear position indicator and clock. Royal Enfield is also offering a Tripper navigation system.

(Read more: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched in India, priced at ₹3.39 lakh)

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Hardware

The new Classic 650 shares its mainframe with the Super Meteor and the Shotgun 650 will have dual seats with an option of pillion seat and rack removal, using a single bolt-on mechanism. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin shocks at the rear that are tuned by Showa.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Colours

Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be available in four colour schemes - Teal, Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: