EICMA 2024: New Hero Karizma XMR 250 unveiled with fresh styling, more power

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the bigger and more powerful Karizma XMR 250 at the ongoing EICMA Show in Milan, Italy. The new Hero Karizma XMR 250 is the brand’s latest quarter-litre offering and builds on the Karizma XMR 210 that was launched in the country last year. If the 210 was the more urban-friendly sporty offering, the new Karizma XMR 250 dials up the sporty quotient with sharper styling and a bigger engine.

Hero Karizma XMR 250 Styling

The new Hero Karizma XMR 250 gets sharp lines and a sharper fairing over the Karizma XMR 210. The front gets the new signature design element seen on other Hero models, especially the new signature LED DRL design. The front fairing integrates winglets right below the headlamp unit that should add more sporty aesthetics than downforce to the motorcycle. The sharp styling continues on the side fairing with air vents directing the air away from the rider and better heat dissipation.

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Engine

Power on the new Hero Karizma XMR 250 will come from the newly developed 250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC engine tuned for 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is underpinned by a trellis frame with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end.

The new Karizma XMR 250 will come with switchable dual-channel ABS, a TFT instrument console, a height-adjustable clip-on handlebar, a lap timer and a drag timer for tracking performance. The bike will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends

Hero Karizma XMR 250 India Launch

Hero MotoCorp has not revealed the launch timeline for the new Karizma 250 but expect it to join the XMR family sometime in 2025. Expect prices to be competitive for the Hero offering and the motorcycle will take on other 250 cc motorcycles namely the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, Bajaj Pulsar F250, and more. Apart from the Karizma 250, Hero also unveiled the new XPulse 210, Xtreme 250R, Vida Z and more at EICMA 2024.

