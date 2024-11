The new-generation Hero XPulse 210 has been unveiled to the world at the 2024 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy. The all-new XPulse 210 adventure motorcycle is a step up from the current Hero XPulse 200 4V and gets upgrades in nearly every form. The new Hero XPulse 210 packs a new frame, a bigger and more powerful engine, new styling and more electronics than its predecessor.