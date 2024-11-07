HT Auto
EICMA 2024: Latest generation of the Ducati Panigale V2 unveiled

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2024, 15:30 PM
The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2, revealed at EICMA 2024, boasts a lighter body, a new 890 cc V-twin engine, and a fresh design.
EICMA 2024 has been host to a range of blockbuster reveals, and the 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 is one of the latest that comes with a few twists. With the latest generational update, the Italian supersport motorcycle has become lighter with a new V2 engine, updated design, and significant changes that aim to make it more fun in the real world. The new Panigale V2 is available in two variants, the standard V2 and the V2 S.

Ducati says the new Panigale V2 is the first supersport in the company’s history to be “designed from scratch." The styling is most definitely inspired by the bigger, flagship V4 while being reinterpreted for the more compact V2 engine. With this unit, the 2025 Panigale V2 has a lesser front load and a more horizontal dynamic, impacting the design of the fairings.

Also Read : Hero Xtreme 250R to Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 – Top 10 India-bound motorcycles showcased at EICMA 2024

The tank design has been updated for better ergonomics and anchoring, and new air ducts behind the fairings bring fresh air from the front to the rider’s legs for passive cooling. The twin LEDs up front are now sharper and the tail section gets sleeker while losing out on seat space. The rear end brings a much more aggressive picture with a 2-1-2 under-seat exhaust hanging below the new tail lights.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Less power and weight

The new Panigale V2 is driven by a new 890 cc, 90-degree V-twin engine that makes 35 bhp less than the outgoing model but is also considerably lighter. The S variant is 17 kg lighter than the previous generation model, allowing for similar lap times despite losing out on power. The new V2 makes 120 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm and ditches desmodromic valves for conventional valve springs, similar to the Granturismo V4. The unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS).

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Chassis, hardware, and tech

2025 Ducati Panigale V2
The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 gets an aluminium monocoque chassis that weighs just four kg. (Ducati)
2025 Ducati Panigale V2
The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 gets an aluminium monocoque chassis that weighs just four kg. (Ducati)

The new supersport is built around a cast aluminium monocoque chassis that only weighs four kg and uses the engine as its stressed member. The standard V2 gets 43 mm Marzocchi USD front forks and a Kayaba rear monoshock, both fully adjustable. The S variant is treated with Ohlins NIX 30 front forks and a matching rear shock, again fully adjustable.

Also Read : Aprilia Tuono 457 unveiled with new design, to launch in India soon

The new Panigale V2 comes with a double-sided swingarm, ditching the traditional single-sided swingarm for better performance. Braking duties are taken up by Brembo, with M50 Monobloc callipers on twin 320 mm discs at the front. The rear gets a 245 mm disc with a 2-piston calliper. While the older Panigale weighed 193 kg, the 2025 V2 weighs in at 179 kg for the standard variant.

Like all modern Ducatis, the 2025 Panigale V2 brings a wide range of electronic aids, including multiple riding modes, adjustable traction control, engine brake control, and wheelie control. The supersport is further fitted with a new TFT console that has three display themes which are Road, Road Pro, and Race.

While details have not been confirmed, the 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 is expected to arrive in India sometime in 2025. The standard variant is priced at $15,995 (approximately 13.49 lakh) and the V2 S comes at $18,995 (approximately 16.02 lakh).

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2024, 15:30 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati sports bike Panigale V2 Panigale

