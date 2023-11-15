EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450MT ADV is the new Royal Enfield Himalayan rival from China

Chinese motorcycle maker CFMoto recently revealed the new 450MT adventure tourer at EICMA 2023 and the motorcycle has been a highly anticipated one globally from the manufacturer. The CFMoto 450MT is based on the brand’s new platform and sports a 450 cc twin-cylinder engine promising a capable adventure motorcycle to take on all kinds of terrain. The new CFMoto 450MT will also compete with the soon-to-be-launched Royal Enfield Himalayan in the middleweight category.

The new CFMoto 450MT is based on the same platform as the 450 SR launched globally last year, followed by the 450NK. The bike gets a steel tube main frame with a trellis-style subframe, providing a lightweight option. The latest iteration is a Dakar-styled motorcycle that can tackle different terrains. It will be the brand’s most accessible adventure motorcycle.

The 2024 CFMoto 450MT draws power from a parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 47 bhp and 44 Nm

Power on the CFMoto 450MT comes from the 450 cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel twin engine tuned for 47 bhp and 44 Nm of peak torque. The motor’s 270-degree crank sets it apart giving it a distinctive exhaust note similar to the V-Twin. The bike gets a 6-speed gearbox while riding on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with dual-purpose tyres. In contrast, the Royal Enfield Himalayan uses a 452 cc single-cylinder engine producing 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque.

The new CFMoto 450MT also comes equipped with KYB USD front forks and a multi-link KYB monoshock at the rear, both of which offer 200 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from a single 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm disc at the rear sourced from J.Juan. The ADV gets a low seat height of 800 mm in the low setting, which can be increased to 820 mm in the high setting. The ground clearance stands at 230 mm. At 175 kg, the new 450MT is substantially lighter than the new Himalayan that tips the scales at 196 kg (kerb).

Visually, the CFMoto 450MT looks sharp with an overall silhouette similar to the rally-spec Dakar motorcycles. The vertically-stacked LED headlamp and a crash guard give the bike a premium yet purposeful look, while the feature list comprises an adjustable windscreen, wraparound knuckle guards, an aluminium skid plate, and a slipper clutch. The 450MT adventure tourer also comes with dual-channel ABS and traction control, while there’s a new 5-inch TFT console with OTA functionality.

Needless to say, the CFMoto 450MT will take on the new-generation Royal Enfield Himalayan globally, as well as competing against the KTM 390 Adventure, Kawasaki Versys X300 and many more.

