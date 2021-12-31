Eeve Soul road test review: Expensive but feature-packed electric scooter

The rise in demand for electric vehicles is pushing new companies into the market every day. While the year 2021 witnessed some major launches in the form of Ola Electric's S1 and S1 Pro, Simple Energy's One and Bounce Infinity. Eeve reserved the launch of its Soul battery-powered scooter for the later part of the year.

For starters, at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), Soul electric scooter is one of the pricer propositions but how is it exactly different from everything else that's available in the market today? Read on to know.

The Soul electric scooter gets a very sporty set of colour theme on the outside. Offered in two colours, Red and Grey, both options feature a dual-tone pattern and set of graphics that lend it an intimidating appeal. Also what makes the Soul especially attractive to look at is the set of X-Shaped LED DRLs at the front apron, along with the DRL mounted up above at its head. There is also a lower-placed front headlamp featuring LED projector lamps.

The Soul uses hard plastics throughout the body and the build quality on the scooter is also fairly impressive. There is coloured stitching on the seats and the rear grab rail is made of metal. Unlike a majority of electric scooters offered in the market today, the Eeve Soul manages to impress with the quality of materials used, save for the rearview mirrors that look out of place.

Now, one of the talk points of the Soul is the long list of features it is claiming to offer. For starters, it gets a smart key that can be used to lock/unlock, locate or remotely start the scooter. Moreover, it also gets smart features such as IOT enabled anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, Bluetooth speakers, reverse mode, and central braking system.

The meter console on the scooter is fully digital and displays all the regular informatics such as current speed, trip rating, trip time, ambient temperature as well as charge level for individual batteries. But surprisingly it misses out on the remaining range reading which should be included and is critical especially in an electric vehicle. Also, there is no separate button to toggle or switch through the menu. If that was not it, no charging indication on the meter display is also another significant miss.

The Soul electric scooter comes with two swappable batteries with capacities of 18AH each. These batteries can either be juiced up with the charger plugged in the scooter or can be pulled out individually and charged indoors. The scooter can run on a single battery, while the other one is plugged in. The overall time consumed to get these batteries to full charge from zero is close to five hours, with no fast charging available currently.

These batteries are placed below the seat but sadly they consume the entire under-seat storage and do not even leave space even for the charger which is quite a big letdown. So you'll always have to have an additional bag in order to carry the charger around.

The company claims that the scooter is capable of doing 120 km in a single charger, but we couldn't also test this claim due to a fault with its Odometer, which Eeve promised should be ironed out when the scooter will be finally up for deliveries sometime in January.

Now when it comes to riding, the scooter can be driven in three power modes, that basically restrict the top speed. In the full power mode, the scooter reaches about 55-57 kmph depending upon the overall weight, but on the other hand you can certainly go much faster on other rivaling electric scooters.

On the flip side, the Soul promises to deliver a reassuring ride thanks to its sturdy build and heavy-duty suspension, especially at the rear end which keeps the pillion at comfort. Also the use of 1200 Watt hub-mounted electric motor sourced from Bosch delivers a linear acceleration.

It comes kitted with disc brakes at both ends, taking no time to cut speeds and the stopping force from these brakes is also quite impressive.

The final word:

The Eeve Soul comes out as an impressive offering but at a high cost. Though there are some evident niggles with the scooter that are yet to be resolved, the company promises that the final production version will be better. That said, the Soul is undoubtedly one of the better-made electric scooters in the market that is offered with a host of features to keep the rider engaged.