E3 Electric.AI begins production of Trion electric scooter, deliveries to start October 7

E3 Electric.AI has commenced production of its Trion electric scooter at the company's manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, marking a key milestone for the Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup. Customer deliveries of the Trion will begin in batches from October 7, 2026, which also coincides with the company's second anniversary.

The Trion range was introduced in Bengaluru earlier this year and is positioned as an electric scooter aimed at everyday Indian commuting. It is offered in three variants, C1, C1X and C2.

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Prices for the range start at ₹1,09,999 for the C1X, while the top-spec C2 is priced at ₹1,19,999, both ex-showroom Bengaluru.

E3 Trion gets three battery and performance configurations

The C1 comes with a 2.3 kWh removable battery, allowing owners to charge it at home, at work or at compatible public charging points. The C1X gets a larger 3 kWh fixed battery and claims an IDC-certified range of 165 km.

The C2 is the performance-focused version of the lineup. It has a claimed top speed of 82 kmph and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 6 seconds in Sport mode. The C1 and C1X are offered with Eco and Power riding modes, while the C2 additionally gets the Sport mode.

The Trion supports the Type 7 Open Charging Standard, with E3 Electric.AI claiming that 10 minutes of charging can add up to 10 km of range.

Modular platform and serviceable hub motor

The electric scooter is based on E3 Electric.AI's TriaxisFrame modular platform, which has been developed to accommodate different body styles and future products. The architecture uses lightweight, high-strength steel, with the company claiming that it helps reduce structural stress by 60 per cent while maintaining a focus on chassis stiffness.

The Trion rides on 14-inch wheels and uses a PMSM hub motor. E3 Electric.AI says the hub motor has been designed to be serviceable and can be removed from the wheel during puncture repairs or maintenance. This could help simplify servicing compared with conventional hub motor setups where wheel and motor servicing can be more involved.

52 litres of storage and focus on everyday practicality

Practicality is another key focus of the Trion. The scooter offers a claimed 52 litres of total storage, spread across the under-seat compartment, floorboard and glove box. There is also a dedicated bottle holder.

Equipment on the scooter includes dual projector LED headlamps, front and rear parking modes, cruise control and AutoHold functionality. E3 Electric.AI says the ergonomics have been developed specifically around Indian commuting requirements, with emphasis on comfort, visibility and ease of use.

The Trion will be available in six colours: Solar Red, Misty Green, Graphite Grey, Nova Blue, Teal Blue and Luna White. Buyers will also have access to accessories such as a backrest, helmet, phone holder and ladies' footrest.

The Trion gets a 5-inch LCD display, while the rider's smartphone can also be used as an instrument cluster. Navigation can be displayed through the phone, while other connected functions include charging information, live vehicle data, remote battery monitoring, geo-fencing, dashcam support, SOS assistance and AI-based diagnostics.

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