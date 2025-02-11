Ducati's new motorcycle to be unveiled on February 13. Is this the XDiavel?

Ducati has released a new teaser on its social media that showcases a new motorcycle model that will be unveiled on February 13th. The teaser says “True power belongs to those who rise to meet it". According to the rumours, Ducati is all-set to unveil the XDiavel V4 which will now share its underpinnings with the Diavel V4 . The previous iteration of the XDiavel was based on the Diavel 1260 .

Ducati has now shifted the Diavel to the V4 engine. It is called Granturismo and is tuned for 168 bhp and 126 Nm. As of now, we do not know what tune will Ducati use for the XDiavel.

The previous XDiavel was positioned above the Diavel V4 in the manufacturer's lineup. The same could be true once the new generation is launched in the market. The current Ducati Diavel V4 starts at ₹27.21 lakh ex-showroom.

The XDiavel with the V-twin engine as last offered in 2023 model year. It was positioned as a cruiser and the same could be true for the upcoming generation. So, we can expect that the handlebar would come stretched back twoards the rider with the footpegs now being forward-set.

Ducati to launch 14 motorcycles in India

Ducati has announced its plans to launch 14 new models in India in 2025. The new models, showcased at the Ducati World Premiere 2025, include the Panigale V4 7th Generation, DesertX Discovery, all-new V2 platform featuring Multistrada V2, Streetfighter V2 and Panigale V2, Streetfighter V4 3rd Generation, Scrambler Dark 2nd Generation and an all-new motorcycle.

Apart from these motorcycles, five limited edition motorcycles will also arrive in India which are Diavel for Bentley, Panigale V2 Final Edition, Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia, Panigale V4 Tricolore and Scrambler Rizoma. Interestingly, only the Panigale V4 Tricolore and Scrambler Rizoma are available for booking, while the other models are already sold out.

The first quarter of 2025 will kick off with the launch of the DesertX Discovery and Panigale V4 7G, followed by the Panigale V2 Final Edition and Scrambler 2G Dark in Q2. In Q3, the Multistrada V2 and Scrambler Rizoma will be introduced, while the Streetfighter V4 3G, Streetfighter V2 and Panigale V2 will be available in Q3. Meanwhile, the all-new motorcycle will be launched in India alongside its global launch in December 2025.

