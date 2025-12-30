Copyright © HT Media Limited
Top 5 highlights of the Ducati XDiavel V4

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Dec 2025, 11:08 am
  • Ducati has launched the XDiavel V4 in India with a new V4 engine, lighter chassis and upgraded electronics. Here are the top five highlights of the sport cruiser.

Ducati XDiavel V4 combines cruiser ergonomics with a V4 performance engine
The Ducati XDiavel V4 has been launched in India, with the latest version of the sports cruiser bringing crucial upgrades. It retains the iconic laid-back stance and its aggressive design ethos while carrying design, chassis, and hardware upgrades. Here’s a detailed breakdown of everything you need to know about one of the most recognisable big bikes on our shores:

1. Engine and Performance

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is powered by the 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, producing 168 hp and 125 Nm. Tuned for strong low- and mid-range performance, the power unit is suited for relaxed cruising while still delivering serious straight-line performance. Ducati claims a 0–100 kmph time of under three seconds, with features such as cylinder deactivation aimed at improving real-world efficiency and reducing overall heat generated.

SpecificationDetails
Motorcycle TypeSport Cruiser
Engine1,158 cc, V4 Granturismo, liquid cooled
Maximum Power168 hp
Peak Torque125 Nm
Transmission6 speed gearbox
ClutchSlip and assist clutch
Final DriveChain drive
FrameAluminium monocoque
Front SuspensionFully adjustable 50 mm USD fork
Rear SuspensionFully adjustable monoshock
Front BrakeTwin 330 mm discs with Brembo Stylema calipers
Rear BrakeSingle disc
ABSCornering ABS
Traction ControlYes
Wheelie ControlYes
Launch ControlYes
Riding ModesSport, Touring, Urban, Wet
Instrument Cluster6.9 inch TFT colour display
ConnectivityBluetooth, smartphone integration
Seat Height770 mm
Kerb Weight229 kg
Rear Tyre240/45
Fuel Tank Capacity20 litres
Colours AvailableBurning Red, Black Lava
Ex Showroom Price 30.88 lakh to 31.19 lakh

2. Chassis, Suspension and Braking

Built around a lightweight aluminium chassis, the new XDiavel has a kerb weight of 229 kg, making it lighter than its predecessor. Suspension duties are carried out by fully adjustable 50 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking performance comes from twin 330 mm discs with Brembo Stylema calipers, supported by cornering ABS.

3. Riding Ergonomics and Design

The XDiavel V4's hardware package is headlined by Brembo Stylema brakes and fully adjustable suspension

The XDiavel V4 retains its low-slung cruiser stance but gets revised ergonomics. The seat height is set at 770 mm, the handlebars have been moved closer to the rider, and suspension travel has been increased for better comfort. Design highlights include a muscular tank, quad-exit exhaust, a classic single-sided swingarm and a massive 240-section rear tyre, culminating in an aggressive stance like no other.

4. Electronics and Technology

The motorcycle is equipped with a six-axis IMU that enables traction control, wheelie control, launch control and cornering ABS. The motorcycle comes with a bi-directional quickshifter and the rider can benefit from cruise control. Four riding modes, Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet, are offered alongside three power modes. Ducati has further installed a 6.9-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, calls and SMS alerts.

5. Colours and Pricing

Ducati has reworked the cruiser with a lighter chassis, revised ergonomics and a comprehensive electronics suite

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is available in two exclusive colour schemes: Burning Red and Black Lava. Prices in India start at 30.88 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as Ducati’s flagship sport cruiser.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2025, 11:08 am IST
