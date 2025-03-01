Ducati XDiavel V4 listed on India website. Could launch soon

Ducati XDiavel V4 has been listed on the India website so it is expected that the brand will soon be launching the motorcycle in the Indian market. The motorcycle was revealed recently in the global market. As of now, the price is not yet known. In the global market, the X Diavel V4 will start arriving at dealerships in May 2025.

How is the Ducati XDiavel V4 different than the standard Diavel V4?

The XDiavel V4 distinguishes itself as a cruiser in contrast to the standard Diavel V4. It embodies the characteristic streamlined design typical of cruisers, extending from the fuel tank to the seat. The handlebars are positioned lower and set further back, while the seat height is 770 mm, featuring a wider and more cushioned design. Additionally, there are two customizable riding positions available for the operator. The motorcycle is equipped with a single-sided swingarm that accommodates a substantial 240/45 tyre. Furthermore, it includes LED lighting at both the front and rear, which is enhanced by a welcome effect.

What powers the Ducati XDiavel V4?

Similar to the standard Diavel, the XDiavel is equipped with a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, which has been calibrated to deliver a maximum power output of 168 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It features a 6-speed transmission along with a quickshifter. Additionally, riders can choose from four power modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet. Ducati indicates that a valve clearance inspection is necessary after every 60,000 km.

What are the features of the Ducati XDiavel V4?

The Ducati XDiavel V4 features a 6.9-inch TFT display equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and the Ducati Link application, which includes turn-by-turn navigation capabilities. This model is enhanced by a state-of-the-art electronics package that incorporates a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU). The advanced features include ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift for both up and down shifts (DQS), and Cruise Control.

What is the hardware on the Ducati XDiavel V4?

The suspension system features inverted forks at the front, providing 50 mm of travel, complemented by a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking system consists of dual 330 mm discs at the front, equipped with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, along with a single disc at the rear.

