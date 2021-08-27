Ducati XDiavel Black Star deliveries start in India within days of launch

Ducati India recently took to its social media handles to announce that it has begun deliveries of the recently launched XDiavel Black Star cruiser motorcycle.

Lijin Lal, a resident of Kochi, took the delivery of the very first unit of the new XDiavel Black Star in the Indian market. For the record, the new XDiavel range was introduced in India earlier this month at prices starting from ₹18 lakh for the XDiavel Dark, extending up to ₹22.60 lakh for the XDiavel Black Star (both ex-showroom, India).

(Also Read: New-gen Classic 350 to updated Apache RR310: Top imminent bike launches in India)

Both the trims of the new Ducati power cruiser source power from a BS 6-compliant 1,262cc, L-Twin, liquid-cooled ‘Testastretta’ engine that delivers 157.8hp of power at 9,500rpm and 127Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The bike rides on 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyre at the front and a 240/45 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres at the back. The higher-spec XDiavel Black Star gets adjustable 50mm upside-down forks with DLC treatment for the front end and twin 320mm semi-floating front discs at the rear end. This trim also comes with a suede fabric seat along with Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) as standard.

Some of the main features of the updated XDiavel include its Bosch-Brembo ABS, Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU), launch control, cruise control, LED lighting, 9.1 MP cornering braking system, traction control, and a 3.5-inch TFT display.

(Also Read: Range-topping Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP variant to make global debut soon)

The XDiavel has been offered with 24 months, unlimited mileage warranty with maintenance intervals of 15,000 km.