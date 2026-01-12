Ducati unveils Desmo450 MX Factory as race-ready upgrade in motocross line-up

Ducati has introduced the Desmo450 MX Factory, a competition-focused version of its 450cc motocross bike, one year after the debut of the standard Desmo450 MX. Designed for riders seeking a race-ready machine, the Factory variant features higher-spec components and a reduced kerb weight of 104 kg (without fuel), compared with 104.8 kg for the standard model.

The launch reinforces Ducati’s expanding off-road programme, which has progressed from the Italian Prestige MX1 series to podium finishes in the MXGP World Championship, a top-10 finish at the Motocross of Nations, and a debut in AMA Supercross.

Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory: Engine and performance

Power comes from a single-cylinder engine with Ducati’s Desmodromic valve timing, allowing higher engine speeds and extended over-rev. Ducati says the setup delivers 70 per cent of peak torque from 4,200 rpm, reducing rider fatigue and improving acceleration out of corners.

The engine produces 63.5 hp at 9,400 rpm and 53.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm, with a rev limiter set at 11,900 rpm. A full Akrapovič titanium exhaust with dedicated engine mapping is standard on the Factory version, cutting weight by 1.7 kg and improving torque delivery between 4,000 and 7,500 rpm.

Also Read : Ducati XDiavel V4 deliveries begin

Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory: Chassis and suspension

The Desmo450 MX Factory uses the same aluminium perimeter frame as the standard bike, weighing 8.95 kg. The compact layout is designed to improve ergonomics and simplify maintenance. Suspension components are supplied by Showa, with fully adjustable 49 mm upside-down forks offering 310 mm of travel and a rear shock providing 301 mm.

Dark Kashima coating on the fork sliders and shock body improves smoothness, while titanium oxide treatment and superfinishing increase durability. Billet aluminium Factory triple clamps reduce weight by nearly 200 grams. Braking is handled by Brembo callipers with Galfer discs, 260 mm at the front and 240 mm at the rear.

Also Read : Ducati DesertX Discovery launched: Here's what makes it special

Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory: Electronics and race equipment

Electronics include Ducati Traction Control with four intervention levels, calibrated based on actual rear-wheel slip. The system can disengage automatically during jumps and be temporarily overridden by the rider. Launch Control, Engine Brake Control and a quickshifter are also standard.

A holeshot device, skid plate, front disc guard and an RK MXU O-ring chain used on factory race bikes are fitted as standard. Riding modes and electronic parameters can be adjusted via the X-Link app using the onboard WiFi module.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V4 R launched in India: MotoGP-derived superbike explained

Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory: Maintenance, accessories and availability

Service intervals are set at 45 hours for piston replacement and valve clearance checks, with a full engine overhaul recommended at 90 hours.

Ducati Performance offers a range of accessories inspired by the MXGP race bikes, excluding factory-spec Showa suspension, along with a dedicated technical apparel collection developed with Drudi Performance.

The Desmo450 MX Factory is already available at selected European dealerships in Ducati Corse 2025 livery. North American deliveries are scheduled for January 2026, followed by other global markets.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: