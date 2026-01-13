Ducati to go big in 2026 with 10 exciting launches planned for India

Ducati has announced its 2026 model lineup for India, confirming the launch of 10 new and updated models under its portfolio. The Italian luxury motorcycle maker will kick off its volley of launches in the first quarter of 2026 with the Desmo450 MX and end the run by December 2026. The lineup spans multiple segments and includes several limited and special-edition motorcycles, alongside all-new platforms.

The confirmed line-up includes the highly anticipated Desmo450 MX, the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini edition, Panigale V4 Marquez Replica, Panigale V2 Special Edition MM93, Panigale V2 Special Edition PB63, the new Monster V2, Diavel V4 RS, the new Hypermotard V2 range and the Panigale V4R, which has already been launched in India on January 2, 2026.

Ducati’s rollout will be spread across the year. The first quarter of 2026 will see the launch of the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini, and the Desmo450 MX. In Q3, the brand will introduce the new Monster V2, the Panigale V2 Special Edition MM93 and PB63 variants, followed by the Diavel V4 RS towards the end of the quarter. The final quarter of the year will bring the new Hypermotard V2 and V2 SP by October, while the coveted Panigale V4 Marc Márquez Replica remains scheduled for launch by the end of December 2026.

The Desmo450 MX is the only bike in its category to feature desmodronic valves and comes with a lightweight perimeter frame designed for maximum agility and control

Alongside the product offensive, Ducati has also highlighted that it will expand its dealership footprint in India in 2026. Indicative pricing for the upcoming models will be published on the Ducati India website closer to their respective launch timelines. Bookings will be accepted through Ducati dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Kolkata.

