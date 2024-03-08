Ducati Streetfighter V4 S to launch on 12th March. Know more

Ducati India has announced that they will be launching the Streetfighter V4 S in India on 12th March. The motorcycle will be offered in two colour options - Grey Nero and Ducati Red. They will be priced at ₹28 lakh and ₹27.80 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. Streetfighter V4 S sits between the standard Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 SP2. Ducati will offer several official accessories for the Streetfighter V4 S.

Powering the Streetfighter V4 S is a Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 liquid-cooled engine that is rated for a max power output of 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and peak torque output of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with Ducati Quick Shift which is essentially a bi-directional quickshifter. Ducati offers 24 months unlimited mileage warranty while the maintenance is scheduled for every 12,000 km

The motorcycle comes with several features as standard. For instance, there is Ducati Power Launch, full LED lighting with a Daytime Running Lamp, Ducati Electronic Suspension and auto-cut turn indicators.

The Streetfighter V4 S is ready for features such as Ducati Data Analyser+, GPS module, Ducati Multimedia System, Anti-theft system and heated grips. However, the customer would need to add these features while buying the motorcycle.

