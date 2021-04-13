Ducati Streetfighter V4's pre-bookings open at select dealerships

Ducati has a very promising lineup for 2021. Apart from the updated big Multistrada V4, there is also a Streetfighter V4 lurking around whose launch has been delayed for quite sometime in India. Now select Ducati dealerships have started accepting bookings on the upcoming Streetfighter V4 which is likely to go on sale in India in the next few weeks. However, any official update from the company side is yet awaited.

(Also Read: Ducati engages reverse gear on plans of riding in electric superbike)

The Streetfighter V4 is the flagship naked roadster from Ducati. It was supposed to go on sale in India by late 2020, but the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans. It uses the same 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that is also found on the Panigale V4 superbike. This is a liquid-cooled V4 engine that is rated to produce 205 bhp at 12,750 rpm. The bike tips the scales at just 178 kg which gives it a very intimidating power-to-weight ratio. The bike also benefits from a number of electronic ride assist and safety features.

While internationally the bike is available in two colour schemes - Dark Stealth and Ducati Red, it is yet to be seen as to which colours will be made available in India.

The Streetfighter V4 is a direct rival to the likes of KTM 1290 Super Duke R, Kawasaki Z H2, Yamaha MT-10, Aprilia Tuono V4, and the BMW S1000R in the international markets.

(Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 road test review: The definition of perfection)

Apart from the Streetfighter V4, Ducati will also soon introduce the Multistrada V4 adventure motorcycle in the Indian market soon.