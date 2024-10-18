Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition unveiled globally, celebrates 10th anniversary

The Ducati Scrambler will turn 10 in 2025 and to celebrate the momentous milestone, the Italian motorcycle maker has announced the new Rizoma Edition. The Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition celebrates the bike’s 10th anniversary and is based on the Scrambler Icon Dark with production restricted to just 500 units worldwide.

10 Years of the Ducati Scrambler

Rizoma is an Italian spare parts and accessories maker and is a long-time collaborator of Ducati. This, however, is the first time that Rizoma is directly contributing towards shaping a production model, the company says. Rizoma is popular for its handlebars, clip-ons, footpegs, levers, rearview mirrors and more. These are built out of solid aluminium billet and anodised in different colours.

The limited edition Ducati Scrambler gets bar-end mirrors, hand levers, a front brake master cylinder, and a fuel tank cap sourced from Rizoma

Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition: What's Special?

For the 10th anniversary edition, the Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition gets a dual-tone paint scheme. Black becomes the base colour with a stone white finish on the fuel tank and tail section. The other parts including the engine side covers, cam belt cover, footpegs, and windscreen are finished in metal rose. The limited edition accentuates itself with Rizoma accessories including bar-end rearview mirrors, hand levers, front brake master cylinder, and fuel tank cap, all of which are anodised in black.

Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition: Specifications

Power on the Ducati Scrambler Rizoma comes from the same 803 cc air-cooled, V-Twin motor. Based on the Scrambler Dark Icon, the motor churns out nearly 72 bhp and 65.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, while the suspension duty is carried out by Kayaba-sourced USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear.

The Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition will be delivered to customers in March 2025 with production restricted to just 500 units worldwide

On the feature front, the limited edition Ducati Scrambler Rizoma gets a TFT instrument console, multiple power modes, multi-level traction control, a quickshifter and more. The new Scrambler Rizoma will be ready for deliveries globally in March next year. It’ll be interesting to see if a handful of examples reach the Indian shores.

