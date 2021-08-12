Ducati rides in 2021 XDiavel in India at 18 lakh

Hot on the heels of the new Multistrada V4 which was launched in India a few weeks back, Ducati on Thursday announced the launch of the new XDiavel power cruiser in India at ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). The new motorcycle was first showcased in November last year.

The new XDiavel is Euro 5/ BS 6-compliant and comes featured in new Dark and Black Star variants. While the former is the base variant that costs ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom), the latter is the top-spec trim priced at ₹22.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The XDiavel Dark sports a matte black format. All the body parts on the motorcycle including its frame, wheels, and forks come painted in black.

On the outside, the XDiavel Black Star features a sports car-inspired gray and matte black colour scheme with red highlights. In addition, it also gets a forged and machined alloy wheels, suede seat fabric and Brembo M50 calipers.

The motorcycle sources power from a Euro 5/BS 6-complaint Testastretta DVT 1,262 cc L-twin engine. This unit is capable of churning out 158 bhp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm, backed up by peak torque of 130 Nm at 5,000 rpm. In comparison to the model it replaces, it produces over 8 bhp of power and 2 Nm of torque. The transmission remains the same six-speed gearbox. The exhaust design on the motorcycle is also new.

It rides 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyre at the front and a 240/45 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres at the back.

Some of the main electronics features on the updated XDiavel include its Bosch-Brembo ABS, Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU), 9.1 MP cornering braking system, traction control, launch control, cruise control, LED lighting, and a 3.5-inch TFT display.

The XDiavel comes with 24 months, unlimited mileage warranty with maintenance intervals of 15,000 km.