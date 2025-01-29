Ducati Panigale V4's first batch sold out, bookings open for second batch

Ducati has started accepting bookings for the second batch of the Panigale V4 . The first batch of the Panigale V4 is already sold out in India and deliveries should be starting soon. The manufacturer has already showcased the Panigale V4 in the international markets in July 2024.

What powers the Ducati Panigale V4?

Ducati Panigale V4 uses a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine which is now compliant with Euro5+ regulations. It produces 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. The engine comes paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a quick-shifter.

What are the improvements to the ergonomics of the Ducati Panigale V4?

The ergonomics have been revised for improved rider comfort. The fuel tank has been redesigned to provide more space and the footrests have been repositioned 10 mm inwards. This change enhances ground clearance and allows for a more compact riding posture.

What is the suspension and braking equipment on the Panigale V4?

The suspension system comprises third-generation electronically controlled Öhlins NPX/TTX units which offer improved hydraulic valve speed for better performance. Braking is managed by lighter Brembo Hypure front brake callipers and a Race eCBS system developed in collaboration with Bosch for enhanced precision.

What are the changes to the chassis of the Ducati Panigale V4?

Ducati has updated the chassis of the Panigale V4. It now features a new front frame that is 3.47 kg lighter. The motorcycle is now equipped with a hollow double-sided swingarm, which has been engineered to enhance rigidity while minimizing weight. This design also facilitates the placement of the silencer beneath the engine.

What are the features of the Ducati Panigale V4?

The Panigale V4 comes with a range of electronic controls, including Ducati Traction Control DVO, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control DVO, Ducati Power Launch DVO, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. The updated quick-shifter system offers better gear-shift accuracy with reduced travel.

The new 6.9-inch dashboard uses ‘Optical Bonding’ technology for better visibility in various lighting conditions. The dashboard includes a track display that shows additional data such as G-forces, power and torque output and lean angles.

