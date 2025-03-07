Ducati Panigale V4 vs Panigale V4 S: What are the differences?

Ducati India recently launched the Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S in the Indian market. The new motorcycles get a revised design language, new ergonomics, chassis, swingarm and a new dashboard as well. If a person is in the market looking for a superbike and is confused between the Panigale V4 and its S variants. Here's a quick comparison between the two.

Ducati Panigale V4 uses a 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine is now Euro5+ compliant and puts out 213 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm

What are the differences between the Ducati Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S?

The main difference between the two models is found in their suspension systems. The Standard model comes with fully adjustable Showa BPF 43 mm forks at the front and a fully adjustable Sachs shock at the rear. On the other hand, the S variant is equipped with Ohlins NPX forks in the front and Ohlins TTX36 at the rear.

Furthermore, the motorcycles vary in their use of forged aluminum wheels, which help to decrease overall weight. The V4 S is 4 kg lighter, bringing its total weight to 187 kg.

