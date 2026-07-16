HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Panigale V4 Vs Norton Manx R: Can The Brit Contender Match The Italian Benchmark?

Ducati Panigale V4 vs Norton Manx R: Can the Brit contender match the Italian benchmark?

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2026, 11:05 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • The Ducati Panigale V4 faces fresh competition from the new Norton Manx R, but retains advantages in performance and proven pedigree.

Ducati Panigale V4 vs Norton Manx R
The Ducati Panigale V4 remains one of the most powerful production superbikes as it prepares to face the new Norton Manx R. (AI-generated image for representation only)
Ducati Panigale V4 vs Norton Manx R
The Ducati Panigale V4 remains one of the most powerful production superbikes as it prepares to face the new Norton Manx R.
Ducati Panigale V4
EMI starting at just
₹42,000/ month
Check Eligibility

The Ducati Panigale V4 has a new rival in the premium superbike segment with the arrival of the Norton Manx R. While Norton is reviving its presence in the litre-class category with an all-new flagship, Ducati's Panigale V4 continues to set the benchmark through its higher power output, race-derived technology and established reputation. Norton is expected to introduce the Manx R in India during the festive season, where it could compete on price.

Ducati keeps the performance edge

Powering the Panigale V4 is a 1,103cc, 90-degree V4 engine that develops 216 bhp and 120.9 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a quickshifter and is engineered with track performance as its primary focus.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V4
₹32.05 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹42,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Norton Manx R (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton Manx R
₹50 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹65,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Harley-davidson Cvo Street Glide (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide
₹63.03 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹82,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Harley-davidson Cvo Road Glide (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide
₹67.37 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹88,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Ducati Panigale V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V2
₹19.51 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹25,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Ducati Superleggera V4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ducati Superleggera V4
₹80 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,04,700/ month
Check Eligibility

The Norton Manx R, meanwhile, uses a larger 1,200cc, 72-degree V4 engine producing 206 bhp and 130 Nm. Although it delivers more torque, the Ducati maintains a clear advantage in outright power, making it the more performance-oriented motorcycle on paper.

Also Read : Norton reveals full technical details of new Atlas and Atlas GT adventure motorcycles

Race tech on both motorcycles

Ducati equips the Panigale V4 with premium cycle parts, including an aluminium alloy frame, Showa front suspension and Brembo braking components. The electronics package includes multiple riding modes, power modes, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Slide Control, engine brake control, tyre pressure monitoring, cruise control, winglets and a data logging system.

Norton has also packed the Manx R with high-end hardware, including a die-cast aluminium frame, Marzocchi suspension, twin 320 mm front brake discs, semi-active suspension, cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, launch control, keyless ignition and cornering cruise control.

Also Read : Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster launched at 29.98 lakh

Different design philosophies

The Panigale V4 follows Ducati's familiar race-inspired styling with aerodynamic winglets, sculpted bodywork, a compact tail section and an under-engine exhaust.

Norton's Manx R adopts a cleaner British design language, featuring carbon-fibre body panels, exposed frame sections, projector LED headlamps with DRLs, aerodynamic mirrors and a sharply raised tail.

Price advantage for the Norton

One area where Norton may have an advantage is pricing. The Manx R is expected to start at around 20 lakh, while the Ducati Panigale V4 is priced at 32.70 lakh. Norton has confirmed that the Manx R's V4 engine will be manufactured at TVS Motor Company's Hosur facility before final assembly takes place in the UK.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2026, 11:05 am IST
TAGS: ducati ducati panigale v4 panigale v4 norton norton manx r manx r

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.