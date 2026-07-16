Ducati Panigale V4 vs Norton Manx R: Can the Brit contender match the Italian benchmark?

The Ducati Panigale V4 has a new rival in the premium superbike segment with the arrival of the Norton Manx R . While Norton is reviving its presence in the litre-class category with an all-new flagship, Ducati's Panigale V4 continues to set the benchmark through its higher power output, race-derived technology and established reputation. Norton is expected to introduce the Manx R in India during the festive season, where it could compete on price.

Ducati keeps the performance edge

Powering the Panigale V4 is a 1,103cc, 90-degree V4 engine that develops 216 bhp and 120.9 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a quickshifter and is engineered with track performance as its primary focus.

The Norton Manx R, meanwhile, uses a larger 1,200cc, 72-degree V4 engine producing 206 bhp and 130 Nm. Although it delivers more torque, the Ducati maintains a clear advantage in outright power, making it the more performance-oriented motorcycle on paper.

Also Read : Norton reveals full technical details of new Atlas and Atlas GT adventure motorcycles

Race tech on both motorcycles

Ducati equips the Panigale V4 with premium cycle parts, including an aluminium alloy frame, Showa front suspension and Brembo braking components. The electronics package includes multiple riding modes, power modes, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Slide Control, engine brake control, tyre pressure monitoring, cruise control, winglets and a data logging system.

Norton has also packed the Manx R with high-end hardware, including a die-cast aluminium frame, Marzocchi suspension, twin 320 mm front brake discs, semi-active suspension, cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, launch control, keyless ignition and cornering cruise control.

Also Read : Ducati Diavel V4 Black Roadster launched at ₹29.98 lakh

Different design philosophies

The Panigale V4 follows Ducati's familiar race-inspired styling with aerodynamic winglets, sculpted bodywork, a compact tail section and an under-engine exhaust.

Norton's Manx R adopts a cleaner British design language, featuring carbon-fibre body panels, exposed frame sections, projector LED headlamps with DRLs, aerodynamic mirrors and a sharply raised tail.

Price advantage for the Norton

One area where Norton may have an advantage is pricing. The Manx R is expected to start at around ₹20 lakh, while the Ducati Panigale V4 is priced at ₹32.70 lakh. Norton has confirmed that the Manx R's V4 engine will be manufactured at TVS Motor Company's Hosur facility before final assembly takes place in the UK.

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