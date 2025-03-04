HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Panigale V4 To Launch Tomorrow: Here's Everything You Should Know

Ducati Panigale V4 to launch tomorrow: Here's everything you should know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2025, 18:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Ducati Panigale V4 remains unchanged in terms of its engine specifications. It is still equipped with a 1,103cc V4 engine, which Ducati refers to
...
2025 Ducati Panigale V4
The Ducati Panigale V4 was first showcased to the world through the Ducati World Première episode broadcasted online and simultaneously through an event at the Misano World Circuit straight. (Ducati)
2025 Ducati Panigale V4
The Ducati Panigale V4 was first showcased to the world through the Ducati World Première episode broadcasted online and simultaneously through an event at the Misano World Circuit straight.

Ducati India is all-set to launch the Panigale V4 tomorrow in the Indian market. It has already gone on sale in the global market. The updated model comes with a host of changes that include a new dashboard, chassis, revised ergonomics and swingarm.

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 is equipped with a revised fairing that improves aerodynamic efficiency by 4 per cent. Furthermore, alterations have been made to the mudguard design, and the component located in front of the radiators enhances the cooling system's performance, particularly that of the oil cooler.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V4
Engine Icon998 cc Mileage Icon13.1 kmpl
₹ 27.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Panigale V4 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ducati Panigale V4 2025
Engine Icon1103 cc Mileage Icon15.38 kmpl
₹ 27.73 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ducati Panigale V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V2
Engine Icon955.0 cc Mileage Icon16.6 kmpl
₹ 20.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Diavel V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel V4
Engine Icon1158 cc Mileage Icon15.6 kmpl
₹ 25.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Multistrada V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada V4
Engine Icon1158.0 cc Mileage Icon15.4 kmpl
₹ 21.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Streetfighter V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Streetfighter V4
Engine Icon1103.0 cc Mileage Icon13.2 kmpl
₹ 24.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

What are the features of the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4?

The 2025 Panigale V4 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of electronic control systems, which includes Ducati Traction Control DVO, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control DVO, Ducati Power Launch DVO, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. Ducati has integrated over 70 sensors that consistently track various parameters. The DVO, developed by Ducati Corse for MotoGP, evaluates the ground forces acting on the motorcycle and the loads it can endure in diverse riding conditions. This data's precision is improved by combining it with insights from the IMU inertial platform.

Ducati has integrated over 70 sensors that consistently track various parameters. The DVO, developed by Ducati Corse for MotoGP, evaluates the ground forces acting on the motorcycle and the loads it can endure in diverse riding conditions. This data's precision is improved by combining it with insights from the IMU inertial platform.

The DQS 2.0 system functions based solely on the angular position sensor of the gear drum, enabling the use of a gear shift rod that eliminates the need for microswitches. This innovative design significantly improves the rider's experience by fostering a more direct connection and reducing the distance required for gear shifts.

How is the new dashboard of the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4?

The revised dashboard features a 6.9-inch display with an 8:3 aspect ratio, providing enhanced readability without obstructing the driver's line of sight through the windshield when integrated into the fairing. The protective glass utilizes Optical Bonding technology to maintain clarity against a black backdrop, even in bright daylight. Furthermore, a new track display has been added, which can showcase information on G-meter readings, power and torque output, and lean angle.

What powers the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4?

The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine has achieved Euro5+ compliance, delivering an output of 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. It is equipped with a standard six-speed gearbox featuring a quickshifter.

How are the ergonomics revised of the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4?

The ergonomics have been improved to offer increased space for the rider. This enhancement has been achieved by redesigning the fuel tank. Furthermore, the footrests have been moved 10 mm inward compared to the current Panigale V4, which not only raises ground clearance but also allows the rider to place their feet and legs more centrally, thus improving aerodynamic efficiency.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2025, 18:00 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Panigale V4

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.