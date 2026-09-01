Ducati Panigale V4 Marquez 2025 World Champion Replica bookings open

Ducati India has started accepting bookings for the Panigale V4 Marquez 2025 World Champion Replica, a limited-run motorcycle created to mark Marc Márquez’s 2025 MotoGP achievement. Limited to 293 examples globally, the special Panigale V4 combines race-inspired equipment with a livery based on Marquez’s Desmosedici GP25.

Limited-run model

The motorcycle is based on the Panigale V4 and gets styling inspired by Marquez’s official MotoGP machine, including its distinctive racing graphics and cornering sidepods. Ducati says the sidepods use principles derived from MotoGP to assist with cornering performance.

Each bike will also carry Marc Marquez’s original signature on the tank cover. The autograph is covered with transparent paint for protection, adding another element aimed at collectors.

Owners will also receive an opportunity to meet Marquez at a race during the 2026 MotoGP Championship or at the 2026 World Ducati Week. The motorcycle comes with a certificate of authenticity, a dedicated cover and a specially designed wooden crate featuring exclusive graphics.

Race-bred hardware

The Panigale V4 Marquez Replica uses a 1,103 cc engine that produces 218.5 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 122.1 Nm at 11,250 rpm. The figure comes with the fitment of a road-homologated Akrapovič silencer and dedicated engine mapping.

An STM-EVO SBK dry clutch is another major mechanical highlight, bringing a component associated with racing motorcycles to the road-going machine. Ducati has also fitted carbon-fibre wheels and a range of lightweight carbon and machined aluminium parts.

The carbon components include the rear mudguard, chain guard, heel guards, swingarm protectors, alternator cover, front disc cooling ducts and dry-clutch open cover. Machined aluminium parts include the adjustable footpegs, fuel tank cap and a numbered steering head component carrying the motorcycle’s serial number.

Brembo braking package

Braking hardware has also been upgraded significantly. The motorcycle gets Ducati’s Brembo Pro+ setup, featuring 338.5 mm T-Drive front discs and GP4 Sport Production calipers machined from billet aluminium. A Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder with remote adjustment completes the package.

Despite its track-focused hardware, the motorcycle retains key dimensions suited to the Panigale V4 platform. It weighs 186.5 kg without fuel and has an 850 mm seat height.

Ducati has not disclosed the India price for the limited-edition motorcycle in the information provided. With production capped at 293 units and each example receiving Márquez-specific detailing and numbered components, the model is positioned primarily as a collector-focused version of the Panigale V4.

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