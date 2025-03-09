Ducati Panigale V4 makes its way to India. Here's what the superbike has to offer

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S have recently been launched in India. The price of the superbike starts at ₹30 lakh for the base variant and goes up to ₹36.50 lakh for the V4 S variant. All the prices are ex-showroom. Both bikes come to India as complete built units, or CBUs, with the first batch being sold out. Here are five key highlights of the new Ducati Panigale V4.

1 Design Ducati drew inspiration from its iconic 916 Panigale in designing the 2025 version. The 7th-gen Panigale V4 has a completely new bodywork, reworked aerodynamics with winglets for increased downforce and stability at speed, and a new diamond-patterned fuel tank for improved ergonomics. The narrower LED headlamps also contribute to its aggressive and sleek looks while providing improved visibility.

2 Underpinnings and hardware The 2025 Panigale V4 features a completely new frame and swingarm with less lateral stiffness. One of the biggest changes will be the new double-sided hollow swingarm-that is, unless purists are unhappy with the idea. Ducati claims it gives better mechanical grip, stability, and traction. A new chassis will redistribute the mass for better handling and cornering-by both road and on-track conditions.

3 Brakes Ducati has fitted the Panigale V4 with Hypure calipers from Brembo to provide better braking performance. The calipers are lighter, better ventilated, and have a new pad retention system for greater durability and braking performance. Dual 330mm front discs and a single 245mm rear disc are also available on the Panigale V4 for exceptional stopping power. Also, customers can personalize the calipers with color choices of red, yellow, black, and gold, giving their superbike a personal touch.

5 Variants The Ducati Panigale V4 is available in two models—the Standard and the V4 S. The major variations between them are in the suspension and wheels. The Standard model has great managing capabilities thanks to its fully adjustable Showa BPF 43 mm forks in front and a Sachs unit at the back. The V4 S, however, boasts top-class Öhlins NPX forks in the front and an electronically controlled, dynamically adjusted rear suspension from Öhlins known as the TTX36. Besides, the V4 S uses forged aluminum wheels, which help it shed 4 kg in weight to 187 kg. All of this means it is more agile and has superb ride qualities.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: