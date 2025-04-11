Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini unveiled, will be limited to 630 units
- Ducati and Lamborghini have unveiled the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini, a special edition limited to 630 units. Additionally, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti will be available in only 63 examples exclusively for Lamborghini customers.
Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini is finished in a new livery that gets visible carbon fibre along with details in Verde Scandal.
Ducati and Lamborghini has once again came together and unveiled a new special edition of Panigale V4. As expected it is called, Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini, and it comes with a host of extras. This model will be limited to just 630 units. Apart from this, a special edition called Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti which will be limited to just 63 examples and will be sold only to Lamborghini customers.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.
First Published Date: 11 Apr 2025, 09:26 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week