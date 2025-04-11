Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini unveiled, will be limited to 630 units

Ducati and Lamborghini has once again came together and unveiled a new special edition of Panigale V4. As expected it is called, Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini, and it comes with a host of extras. This model will be limited to just 630 units. Apart from this, a special edition called Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti which will be limited to just 63 examples and will be sold only to Lamborghini customers.