Ducati Panigale V2 to launch in India Tomorrow. Here's what to expect

After a 'long wait', Ducati Panigale V2 finally arrives on the Indian shores on Wednesday (August 26). The launch of the latest Panigale sportsbike will take place digitally on company's social media handles.

The pre-bookings of the Panigale V2 are already on at a reservation amount of ₹1 lakh. The exotic bike maker from Italy has announced in the past that it will start delivering the bikes soon after the official launch.

The Panigale V2 will mark the sales commencement of Ducati's BS 6 products and it is going to be the Ducati's first new bike for the current year. “The Panigale V2 has been the most awaited bike since EICMA and we eagerly waited to bring this ultimate superbike as our first BS 6 motorcycle for the Indian enthusiasts," Bipul Chandra, Managing Director at Ducati India has said the in the past.

For the uninitiated, the Panigale V2 is a technical successor to the 959 Panigale. At the heart of the V2 sits an updated (Euro 5/BS 6-spec) 955 cc Superquadro motor. This unit has been tuned to deliver a maximum power output of 155 PS at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. In comparison to the older model, the bike churns out around 5 PS more. The transmission option includes a six-speed unit with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Like a majority of Ducati bikes, the Panigale V2 will be also be a fairly kitted motorcycle in terms of features and riding aids. Its electronics package will include traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, as well as engine braking control. It will also get a modern Bluetooth connectivity enabled 4.3-inch TFT instrument console.