Ducati Panigale V2 to launch in India on August 26

After a lot of speculation surrounding the arrival of Panigale V2 in India, Ducati on Tuesday announced the launch details of the new sports bike which will go on sale on August 26. Needless to say, the Italian premium bike maker is going to conduct a digital launch on its social media platforms for obvious reasons.

Ducati has already commenced pre-launch bookings on the bike for a token amount of ₹1 lakh. Deliveries of the new V2 will begin shortly after its launch.

Currently, Ducati doesn't have any BS 6-compliant product in India and Panigale V2 will be company's first new bike for 2020. “The Panigale V2 has been the most awaited bike since EICMA and we eagerly waited to bring this ultimate superbike as our first BS 6 motorcycle for the Indian enthusiasts," said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director at Ducati India.

"The new Panigale V2 is a beefy yet compact bike with clear-cut lines that convey power without compromising on the classic Ducati superbike flair," he added.

The new V2 is technically a successor of the 959 Panigale. It gets an updated Euro 5/BS 6-compliant 955 cc Superquadro engine which delivers 155 PS of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. As against the previous model, it has close to 5 PS more horsepower. And comes teamed-up with a six-speed transmission unit featuring a bi-directional quickshifter.

Some of the key features of the bike include traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control as well as engine brake control. Moreover, it also gets a Bluetooth connectivity enabled 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster.

In terms of pricing, expect it cost upwards of ₹15 lakh.