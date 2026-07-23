Ducati Panigale V2 S in Yellow deliveries begin in India, priced at 21.86 lakh

Ducati India has started delivering the Panigale V2 S in the new Ducati Yellow colour scheme, giving customers a fresh alternative to the brand's signature Ducati Red. The new paint option was recently introduced alongside the Streetfighter V2 S Ducati Yellow, expanding the colour choices for Ducati's latest middleweight performance motorcycles.

The Ducati Panigale V2 S Ducati Yellow is priced at ₹21,86,000 (ex-showroom), while the Streetfighter V2 S Ducati Yellow carries a price tag of ₹20,19,900 (ex-showroom). Both motorcycles are now available for booking and delivery through Ducati dealerships across India.

Ducati Panigale V2 S gets heritage-inspired Yellow finish

While Ducati Red remains the brand's most recognisable colour, Ducati says Yellow has always been an important part of its racing history. The new shade revives that heritage and offers buyers a more distinctive visual identity.

On the Panigale V2 S, the bright yellow paint highlights the motorcycle's sculpted fairing, aerodynamic bodywork and sharp styling. The Streetfighter V2 S, on the other hand, uses the same finish to accentuate its muscular fuel tank, exposed mechanical components and aggressive naked-bike design.

According to Ducati, the new colour option celebrates the company's motorsport legacy while maintaining the premium appeal of both motorcycles.

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No changes to the engine or equipment

Apart from the new paint scheme, the Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S remain mechanically unchanged.

Powering both motorcycles is an 890 cc, liquid-cooled, 90-degree V-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. Ducati also offers the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0 system as standard.

Unlike Ducati's earlier V-twin engines that featured the brand's trademark desmodromic valve actuation, this engine uses conventional valve springs, similar to the Granturismo V4 motor. The engine produces 120 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 93.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm.

Deliveries underway across India

With deliveries now underway, Ducati customers can choose between the traditional Ducati Red and the newly introduced Ducati Yellow for both the Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S.

The new colour option is aimed at enthusiasts looking for a more eye-catching appearance without compromising on the motorcycles' performance, technology or features. Since the update is limited to cosmetics, buyers continue to get the same mechanical package and equipment as the standard models, now wrapped in one of Ducati's most iconic racing colours.

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