Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S launched in Ducati Yellow colour scheme

Ducati has introduced a new Ducati Yellow colour scheme for the Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in India, expanding the colour palette for its latest middleweight performance motorcycles. The new paint option revives one of the Italian brand's most recognisable racing colours, offering enthusiasts an alternative to the iconic Ducati Red.

The Panigale V2 S Ducati Yellow is priced at ₹21,86,000 (ex-showroom), while the Streetfighter V2 S Ducati Yellow carries a starting price of ₹20,19,900 (ex-showroom). Bookings for both motorcycles are now open across Ducati dealerships in India.

Ducati Yellow returns to Ducati's performance lineup

While Ducati Red has long been associated with the Bologna-based manufacturer, the company says yellow has always been an integral part of its racing heritage. The new colour scheme is aimed at celebrating that legacy while giving the Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S a fresh visual identity.

The bright yellow finish accentuates the sculpted bodywork of the fully faired Panigale V2 S and the aggressive naked styling of the Streetfighter V2 S. The colour highlights the sharp lines, aerodynamic surfaces and proportions of both motorcycles, making them stand out from the traditional red variants.

According to Ducati, the Ducati Yellow paintwork draws inspiration from the brand's motorsport history and represents another expression of its performance-focused motorcycles.

No mechanical changes

The introduction of the Ducati Yellow finish is purely cosmetic, with both motorcycles retaining their existing mechanical package.

Powering the Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S is an 890 cc, liquid-cooled, 90-degree V-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. Ducati equips both motorcycles with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0 as standard.

Unlike previous Ducati V-twin engines that used the brand's signature desmodromic valve system, this powerplant employs conventional valve springs similar to the Granturismo V4 engine. The motor develops 120 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 93.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm.

Also Read : Ducati Desmo250 MX: 5 things to know about the motocross machine

Bookings open across India

Ducati has confirmed that bookings for the Panigale V2 S Ducati Yellow and Streetfighter V2 S Ducati Yellow are now underway. With the launch of the new colour option, buyers can now choose between the classic Ducati Red and the heritage-inspired Ducati Yellow.

The new paint scheme is expected to appeal to enthusiasts looking for a more distinctive appearance while retaining the same performance, technology and equipment offered by the standard motorcycle.

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