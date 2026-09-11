Ducati Panigale V2 FB63 and MM93 Special Editions open for bookings

Ducati has opened bookings in India for two numbered special editions of the Panigale V2 , created to celebrate two of MotoGP’s biggest names, Francesco “Pecco" Bagnaia and Marc Márquez. Called the Panigale V2 FB63 and Panigale V2 MM93, the motorcycles combine dedicated liveries inspired by their respective MotoGP stars with track-focused equipment and exclusive details.

Ducati has not announced the prices for either special edition yet. Both motorcycles will be offered as numbered editions, adding an additional layer of exclusivity for collectors and enthusiasts.

Ducati Panigale V2 FB63: Inspired By Pecco Bagnaia

The Panigale V2 FB63 is a numbered special edition created to celebrate the legacy of Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia.

The Panigale V2 FB63 has been created around Francesco “Pecco" Bagnaia and takes inspiration from the Ducati rider’s iconic 2025 racing gear. The motorcycle draws visual cues from Pecco’s race helmet, gloves and boots, resulting in a distinctive camouflage-inspired livery.

Beyond the unique graphics, the FB63 is equipped with racing-focused hardware and details developed with track riding in mind. The numbered nature of the edition is expected to make it particularly appealing to Ducati and Bagnaia fans looking for a more exclusive version of the Panigale V2.

Ducati Panigale V2 MM93: Marc Márquez Edition

The Panigale V2 MM93, meanwhile, celebrates Marc Márquez and is based on the Panigale V2 S. Its styling is inspired by Márquez’s “Todo Rojo" livery seen during his Barcelona post-season test appearance.

Like the FB63, the MM93 is a numbered special edition and features dedicated styling along with racing-focused equipment. Its connection to the Panigale V2 S also gives it a higher-spec foundation, making it more than just a cosmetic special edition.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V2 S in Yellow deliveries begin in India, priced at ₹21.86 lakh

890cc V-Twin Engine

Both special editions are powered by Ducati’s 890cc, liquid-cooled, 90-degree V-twin engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0 is offered as standard, allowing faster clutchless gear changes and reinforcing the motorcycles' sporting character.

The engine produces 120 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 93.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm.

One of the biggest changes with this generation of Panigale V2 is the move away from Ducati’s traditional desmodromic valve actuation. Instead, the 890 cc V-twin uses conventional valve springs, following an approach similar to Ducati’s Granturismo V4 engine.

This marks an important departure from the desmo-equipped V-twins that have traditionally defined Ducati's performance motorcycles.

More than just a new livery

While the FB63 and MM93 obviously stand out because of their MotoGP-inspired designs, Ducati has positioned both as more focused special editions rather than simple cosmetic variants. The racing-derived details and numbered production add to their appeal, particularly for buyers who view the Panigale V2 as both a performance motorcycle and a collectable.

The FB63 caters to Pecco Bagnaia fans with its camouflage-inspired treatment based on his 2025 race equipment, while the MM93 takes a more direct route with Marc Márquez’s “Todo Rojo" visual identity.

Prices Yet To Be Announced

Ducati has started accepting bookings for the Panigale V2 FB63 and Panigale V2 MM93 in India, but the company has not revealed the prices for either motorcycle yet. Given their numbered production, exclusive styling and additional equipment, both editions are expected to command a premium over the standard Panigale V2 range.

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