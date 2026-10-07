Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour unveiled with factory-fitted radar

Ducati appears to be preparing another addition to its adventure touring portfolio with the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour. The touring-focused version of the Multistrada V4 S has been introduced internationally with a long list of comfort, luggage and safety equipment, and its planned rollout across Asian markets from April 2027 makes an India launch a strong possibility.

Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour: What is it?

The Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour sits within the existing Multistrada V4 range and is aimed at riders who spend extended periods on the highway and cover long distances with a passenger and luggage. Ducati has essentially taken the V4 S platform and added several of the equipment packages that would otherwise be optional.

Among the most noticeable additions are colour-matched side panniers with a combined 60-litre capacity. A centre stand is also standard, while both the rider and pillion get heated seats. Heated grips are included as well, making the motorcycle better suited to long-distance touring in colder conditions.

The motorcycle also gets a hands-free fuel filler cap, auxiliary LED lighting, tyre pressure monitoring and a rear fog light as part of its touring-oriented equipment list.

Radar-based safety features as standard

One of the biggest upgrades over the standard Multistrada V4 S is the inclusion of Ducati's radar-based rider assistance technology as standard equipment.

The system supports Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection and Forward Collision Warning. While radar-assisted features can already be specified on the Multistrada V4 S sold in India, the Grand Tour incorporates the technology into its standard equipment package.

This should make the Grand Tour particularly appealing to riders looking at the motorcycle primarily as a high-speed long-distance machine rather than an adventure bike meant for regular off-road use.

Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour engine and performance

Power continues to come from Ducati's 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine. In this specification, the liquid-cooled motor develops 168 bhp and 124 Nm of peak torque.

The engine uses a counter-rotating crankshaft, while Ducati's Extended Cylinder Deactivation system can shut down the rear bank of cylinders in certain operating conditions. The technology is intended to improve efficiency without compromising the performance expected from the Multistrada V4 family.

India launch likely in 2027

Ducati has confirmed that European deliveries of the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour are scheduled to begin in November 2026, followed by its rollout in Asian markets from April 2027.

Ducati has not officially confirmed an India launch date yet. However, given the company's existing Multistrada lineup in the country, an India introduction around April or May 2027 appears plausible.

Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour expected price in India

The current Multistrada V4 S is priced from ₹31.23 lakh in India, ex-showroom, with higher prices for select colour options. The Multistrada V4 Rally starts at ₹32.40 lakh, while the sportier V4 Pikes Peak is priced at ₹36.90 lakh.

The additional equipment on the Grand Tour, including radar technology, integrated panniers, heated seats and grips, auxiliary lights and TPMS, is expected to push its price higher than the standard V4 S.

Based on the positioning of the motorcycle and the equipment on offer, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour could be priced at around ₹35 lakh to ₹37 lakh when launched in India. This remains an estimate, as Ducati India is yet to announce the motorcycle's price or launch timeline.

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