Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour to launch soon in India

Ducati has listed a new version of the Multistrada on its India website. It is the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour and it is expected to launch soon in the Indian market. The highlight of the Grand Tour version is that it is fitted with all the touring accessories that Ducati has to offer for the Multistrada.

The motorcycle now comes with features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system and fog lamps to improve visibility during the night and there are heated seats and grips as well. Speaking of seats, the pillion seat is now borrowed from Multistrada V4 Rally. Other features on offer are a hands-free fuel cap, a ventilated smartphone compartment and a centre stand.

Because the MultistradaV4 S Grand Tour is made for touring, it comes with side cases with a total storage volume of 60 litres. The cases themselves are finished in a new exclusive Grand Tour livery which is also used for the motorcycle itself.

To improve safety the motorcycle comes with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) as safety. The handlebar is also different and is mounted on the steering head to improve comfort. There is a navigation system based on phone mirroring that uses the 6.5-inch TFT cluster.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Grand Tour uses a liquid-cooled V4 Granturismo engine.

The suspension setup on the motorcycle is done by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) semi-active suspension control system. There is also an auto-leveling function that recognizes the bike's set-up and adjusts it autonomously to bring the seat back to the ideal height from the ground in the different riding configurations and there is also a manual adjustment on offer.

Powering the MultistradaV4 S Grand Tour is the same 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that produces 167 bhp of max power at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. The motorcycle comes with Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Lights (DCL) and Vehicle Hold Control (VHC).

