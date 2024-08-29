Ducati Multistrada V4 RS launched at 38.40 lakh, deliveries from Sept'24

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS has been launched in India at a price of ₹38,40,600 ex-showroom. It is the most expensive Multistrada that is being sold by the manufacturer. The deliveries will begin in early September 2024 across Ducati India’s dealership network.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, “The Multistrada V4 RS is born when Superbike meets touring. It’s the pinnacle of the Multistrada V4 family, powered by the Panigale V4-derived Desmosedici Stradale engine, with a dry clutch and dedicated electronic calibrations, to offer an unprecedented riding experience. It’s a unique motorcycle in personality and substance and is without doubt the most exciting Multistrada ever created by Ducati. I am personally thrilled for all future Ducatisti who will be lucky enough to add this motorcycle to their garage and proud to introduce such a special motorcycle to the Indian audience."

