Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: What to expect

Ducati's upcoming Pikes Peak edition of the Multistrada V4 is under development and is expected to break cover later this year. The bike was recently spotted undergoing testing and the spy image has revealed some interesting details on the Pikes Peak edition which will be slotted at the top in the Multistrada range.

The news of the Pikes Peak edition of the V4 powered ADV first broke with the leaks of the US government documents earlier this year. On the other hand, the recent spy image confirms that the bike has currently reached the final near-production state.

As seen in the previous Pike Peak models, expect the upcoming ADV to feature a smaller 17-inch front wheel. For the record, the standard edition Multistrada V4 model gets a 19-inch front wheel.

Ducati has also launched a similar Pikes Peak variant of the Multistrada 1200 and the Multistrada 1260 bikes in the past and the upcoming V4 Pikes Peak will make use of similar visual and performance tweaks.

The sportier variant of the Multistrada V4 will sport Ohlins suspension and forged aluminium wheels from Marchesini. The spy image also sugget that there will be a new single-sided swingarm and also expect it to get radially mounted brake calipers as seen on the Ducati Streetfighter V4.

When launched, the Pikes Peak Edition will be placed at the top of the line and will come out to be one of the best Multistrada bikes ever made. Its India launch is expected sometime in early 2022.