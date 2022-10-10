Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched: Check price, specs, features

Ducati India on Monday announced the launch of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in the country at ₹31,48,000 (ex-showroom). The brand's sportiest model is also the most powerful model in the crossover segment. Ducati has also opened bookings for the model across all its dealerships in New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Deliveries for the model will start in November.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak design:

A wide range of components on the Pikes Peak bike have been made up of carbon fibre. The sports bike features Akrapovič titanium and carbon exhaust, low smoked plexi screen, Öhlins front forks with anodized gold legs, two-tone Black and Red rear seat embellished with the V4 logo, and the Ducati Corse badge on the beak of the bike.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak ergonomics:

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak gets dedicated ergonomics, specifically designed to ensure maximum control and optimize lean angles. The riding position of the bike has been completely refreshed with the foot pegs being higher and moved back to increase the maximum lean angle, while the handlebar is lower, narrower and has contained curved bars.



Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak engine:

The sports bike sources power from a V4 Granturismo, a lightweight - 66.7 kg engine, with a displacement of 1158 cc. The Euro 5-compliant engine delivers 170 Hp with a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.



Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak safety:

In terms of safety, the motorcycle offers an electronic package that includes an as-standard radar technology both at the front and at the rear, which offers Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) functionality.



Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak features:

Other features include a 6.5-inch TFT dashboard, also available as standard on the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. It allows riders to view the map navigator, thanks to the advanced Ducati Connect system, which allows to mirror the rider's smartphone.

Ducati has also introduced the Race Riding Mode and the Ducati Wheelie Control. The latter offers a better response and a more accurate control during dynamic riding. The bike also gets ABS Cornering for safety, which performs in peak conditions in all riding situations.

