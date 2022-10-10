HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched: Check Price, Specs, Features

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched: Check price, specs, features

Deliveries for the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak will begin in November.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2022, 17:07 PM
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak

Ducati India on Monday announced the launch of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in the country at 31,48,000 (ex-showroom). The brand's sportiest model is also the most powerful model in the crossover segment. Ducati has also opened bookings for the model across all its dealerships in New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Deliveries for the model will start in November.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak design:

A wide range of components on the Pikes Peak bike have been made up of carbon fibre. The sports bike features Akrapovič titanium and carbon exhaust, low smoked plexi screen, Öhlins front forks with anodized gold legs, two-tone Black and Red rear seat embellished with the V4 logo, and the Ducati Corse badge on the beak of the bike.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ducati Multistrada V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada V4
1158 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4
1103 cc
₹23.5 - 54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Streetfighter V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Streetfighter V4
1103 cc
₹19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw S 1000 Rr (HT Auto photo)
Bmw S 1000 Rr
999 cc
₹19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mv Agusta Dragster 800 Rr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mv Agusta Dragster 800 Rr
₹19.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Gsx R1000r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Gsx R1000r
₹19.8 - 19.94 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak ergonomics:

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak gets dedicated ergonomics, specifically designed to ensure maximum control and optimize lean angles. The riding position of the bike has been completely refreshed with the foot pegs being higher and moved back to increase the maximum lean angle, while the handlebar is lower, narrower and has contained curved bars.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak engine:
The sports bike sources power from a V4 Granturismo, a lightweight - 66.7 kg engine, with a displacement of 1158 cc. The Euro 5-compliant engine delivers 170 Hp with a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak safety:

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In terms of safety, the motorcycle offers an electronic package that includes an as-standard radar technology both at the front and at the rear, which offers Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) functionality.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak features:
Other features include a 6.5-inch TFT dashboard, also available as standard on the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. It allows riders to view the map navigator, thanks to the advanced Ducati Connect system, which allows to mirror the rider's smartphone.

Ducati has also introduced the Race Riding Mode and the Ducati Wheelie Control. The latter offers a better response and a more accurate control during dynamic riding. The bike also gets ABS Cornering for safety, which performs in peak conditions in all riding situations.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2022, 16:09 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Ducati
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Watch: Experiment sees Chinese car ‘floating’ off ground at 230 kmph speed
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Nearly 70 Kia vehicles to be part of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022
Nearly 70 Kia vehicles to be part of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022
Tata Motors group global PV sales move up 43% to 232,750 units in Q2 FY23
Tata Motors group global PV sales move up 43% to 232,750 units in Q2 FY23
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched: Check price, specs, features
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched: Check price, specs, features
BYD Atto 3 teased ahead of October 11 launch. Key facts to know
BYD Atto 3 teased ahead of October 11 launch. Key facts to know
You can now buy these electric scooters at a festive discount of ₹5,000 each
You can now buy these electric scooters at a festive discount of 5,000 each

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city