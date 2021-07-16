Ducati Multistrada V4 India launch just around the corner, pre-bookings open

Ducati India on Friday announced the opening of bookings for its much-awaited 2021 Multistrada V4 motorcycle. Interested customers can get their units reserved at a token amount of ₹1 lakh. The company has indicated that the motorcycle will be available in limited numbers.

Deliveries of the new Multistrada V4 will begin soon after the launch and the bike will also be available across all the Ducati dealerships for display. Test rides of the new motorcycle will also begin shortly after it goes on sale.

(Also Read: At less than ₹40,000, this is the most affordable Ducati electric two-wheeler)

The Multistrada V4 comes out as an all-new motorcycle from the ground up in terms of both capability and technology prowess. It will be placed as the new flagship adventure motorcycle in the company's Indian lineup.

Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “Since the global announcement, there has been unprecedented excitement for the Multistrada V4. It features the best of Ducati’s technology, with the world’s first front and rear radar assistance, advanced digital dashboard, blind spot detection and more. Marking the biggest change is the all-new V4 Granturismo engine derived from the highly acclaimed Desmosedici Stradale and tuned to compliment Multistrada V4’s characteristics."

The new Multistrada V4 comes out to be the world's first production bike with the front and rear rider assistance radar-system. It gets company's next-gen Ducati Connect mirroring system to keep the rider engaged and sources power from the company's new V4 Granturismo engine that is featured on Ducati's new-gen models.

(Also Read: 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon road test review: No frills, pure fun)

Details on its variants, standard equipment will be rolled out on its launch which is expected to take place in the next few days.