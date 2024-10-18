Ducati Multistrada V4 & DesertX get benefits of 2.5 lakh for festive period

Ducati India has rolled out special benefits for its adventure range of motorcycles comprising the DesertX and Multistrada V4 for the festive season. Both the Ducati Multistrada V4 and DesertX are available with complimentary accessories worth up to ₹2.5 lakh. Ducati says these customers would normally purchase these accessories along with the bike that not only enhance performance but also personalise the ride.

The Ducati DesertX gets free accessories worth ₹ 1.55 lakh with a host of protective equipment for the ADV

Ducati DesertX & Multistrada V4 S Free Accessories

The Ducati DesertX ADV gets complimentary accessories worth ₹1.55 lakh, which includes a steel engine cover, off-road air filter, radiator cover, and a low seat for both the rider and pillion. Up next, the Ducati Multistrada V4 S gets free accessories worth ₹2.40 lakh and the package includes an oil cooler and radiator protector, tank protector, centre stand, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), engine cover, carbon clutch cover, and an engine guard plate.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally gets the maximum benefits with free accessories worth ₹ 2.5 lakh

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Free Accessories

Lastly, the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally gets the maximum benefit with free accessories worth ₹2.5 lakh. The package includes TPMS, fork protectors, knuckle guards, a Gran Turismo 3 windscreen, a carbon cover clutch case, an engine cover, handlebar bags and a radiator protector.

The free accessories on the Ducati Multistrada and DesertX range are available until October 31 or till stocks last. All three bikes get usable accessories that will come in handy for owners to keep their bikes protected when going off-road on longer rides.

The Ducati DesertX is the brand's more accessible adventure motorcycle and is priced from ₹18.33 lakh onwards. Meanwhile, the Ducati Multistrada V4 is priced from ₹21.48 lakh onwards and gets the standard, V4 S, V4 Pikes Peak, V4 Rally and the new V4 RS variants. All prices are ex-showroom.

