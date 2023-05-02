Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ducati Monster SP with 111 hp launched at 15.95 lakh

Ducati India has launched the Monster SP in the Indian market. It is the top-of-the-range Ducati Monster that is more track-focused. Ducati Monster SP is priced at 15.95 lakh ex-showroom, India. The dealerships have started accepting bookings and the deliveries will start immediately. Ducati Monster SP will be going against the Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple R and BMW F900R.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 02 May 2023, 15:59 PM
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.

Powering the Monster SP is Ducati's Testastretta 11° engine. It is a liquid-cooled, 4-valve twin with desmodromic distribution. It puts out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission that gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter as well.

Ducati has equipped Monster SP with Fully adjustable 43 mm diameter Öhlins upside-down forks in the front and a fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber at the rear. The motorcycle comes equipped with an aluminium swingarm, steering damper and a Termignoni silencer.

Ducati Monster SP comes with 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine.

In terms of features, there is a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, Cornering ABS with three levels, three riding modes, eight levels of DTC, 4 levels of DWC and Launch Control with three levels of adjustability.

Ducati Monster SP weighs 186 kg which is 2 kg lighter than the standard version. To decrease the weight, Ducati used lighter front brakes and a lithium-ion battery. Moreover, the Öhlins suspension setup also helped in decreasing the weight.

Also Read : Ducati to launch 9 new motorcycles: From Panigale V4 R to Multistrada V4 Rally

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “The Monster SP is one of a kind. It takes the sporty qualities of the Monster to an extreme with better braking performance, increased ability to ride sportingly and greater precision in handling thanks to state-of-the-art Ohlins suspension. Created for the most passionate Ducatisti who love the thrill of sporty riding, we are delighted to bring the all-new Monster SP to India and look forward to the response from the riders who appreciate attention to detail when it comes to their motorcycles."

First Published Date: 02 May 2023, 15:59 PM IST
