Ducati Monster Dark unveiled with 890cc V2 engine, India launch expected in 2027

Ducati has unveiled the Monster Dark, a new version of its naked motorcycle that takes a more understated approach to the familiar Monster design. The motorcycle retains the 890cc V2 engine and the latest electronic rider aids, while receiving an all-black treatment and a kerb weight of 175 kg without fuel. It is scheduled to reach Ducati dealerships in November 2026, while its India launch is expected in 2027.

Blacked-out design

The Monster Dark retains the motorcycle's signature design, including the headlamp positioned between the sculpted fuel tank, a single seat for the rider and passenger, and a compact tail section. Its defining feature is the Dark livery, which draws inspiration from the finish used on the first-generation Monster.

The styling package includes black wheels and a single-material seat. The front frame, exhaust end caps and intake snorkel are left unpainted. The motorcycle also gets static turn indicators. Buyers can personalise it with optional accessories such as a flyscreen, passenger seat cover, cruise control and Ducati Quick Shift.

Engine and chassis

Power comes from an 890cc V2 engine producing 111 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 91.1 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. Ducati says more than 80 per cent of the peak torque is available between 4,000 rpm and 10,000 rpm.

The motorcycle uses an aluminium monocoque frame, paired with a hybrid technopolymer and trellis rear subframe. This construction helps bring its weight down by 4 kg compared with the previous generation. Suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm Showa upside-down fork and a Showa rear shock absorber with preload adjustment. Braking hardware includes Brembo M4.32 calipers, while the bike rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres.

Rider aids and equipment

The electronics package uses a six-axis IMU and includes cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine brake control. Riders get four modes: Sport, Road, Urban and Wet. A five-inch full-TFT instrument display handles riding information, while full-LED lighting and daytime running lights are standard.

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