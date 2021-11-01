Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse, priced at 10.99 lakh
The rugged looking special edition motorcycle will be available in a limited number of 800 units.

Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse, priced at 10.99 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 12:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The chassis of the motorcycle has been specifically designed to cope with off-road use.

Ducati on Monday has announced the launch of the Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse, a limited and numbered edition of Scrambler Desert Sled, priced at 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The special edition motorcycle will be available in a limited number of 800 units and all of these are claimed to have been already sold out.

Similar Bikes

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

803 cc
₹ 9.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ducati Scrambler 800

20 kmpl|803 cc
₹ 7.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Triumph Scrambler 1200


₹ 10.73 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ducati Scrambler 1100

1079 cc
₹ 10.91 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bmw R Ninet Scrambler

1170 cc
₹ 16.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The motorcycle has been developed to celebrate the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and apparel brand Fasthouse, claims the iconic motorcycle brand. Ducati claims that the Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse has been designed for riders who love off-road motorcycling. 

 

  • First Published Date : 01 Nov 2021, 12:45 PM IST